New Apple Campus in London's Battersea Power Station to Open in Early 2023

Apple will open its London office space in Battersea Power Station early next year, Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced upon a visit to the all-new campus.

apple battersea renderRender of the redeveloped Battersea campus

Apple first announced plans for the new campus in 2016. It said that 1,400 Apple employees will be moved from eight locations around London to occupy the new UK office space. Following a visit to retail locations in London over the weekend, Cook today visited Apple's new Battersea location, as well as Apple Brompton Road and Apple Regent Street.

Battersea Power Station is a decommissioned coal-fired power station in South West London, regarded as an iconic landmark owing to its Art Deco fittings and status as one of the world's largest brick buildings. In 2016, Apple leased 500,000 square feet at the location, which will make it one of Apple's largest offices outside the United States. Cook told London's Evening Standard:

Apple has been part of the London community for more than 40 years, and we're thrilled to soon bring some of our teams together in the historic Battersea Power Station.

Once a source of energy for much of London, the transformation this building has undergone honors London's past and celebrates its future. We're so glad to be a part of it.

Battersea Power Station and its surrounding area has undergone a "painstaking" restoration process in recent years. Apple is expected to occupy around 40 percent of the power station, including the top six floors inside the former boiler room around a central atrium, with enough room for approximately 3,000 employees. There will also be three floors of shops, bars, and restaurants, a 24,000 sq ft food hall, 253 apartments around a "garden square in the sky," a 2,000-seat auditorium and cinema, and more.

