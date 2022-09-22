Apple Reportedly Scaling Back iPhone 14 Production as Customers Opt for Pro Models

by

Apple is reportedly scaling back production of the new iPhone 14 due to seemingly low demand for the latest iPhone, which features the same design as last year's ‌iPhone‌ and a one-year-old chip.

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand feature
According to supply chain employees who spoke to ITHome, Foxconn, who is Apple's largest supplier, has been instructed to dismantle at least five production lines that were previously making the ‌iPhone 14‌ in Zhengzhou, China. Based on the report, it's unclear if this includes just the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ or also the larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus.

The new revelation comes after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this week that Apple is ramping up production for the iPhone 14 Pro, which has seen high demand. Kuo added that Apple is moving production resources away from the ‌iPhone 14‌ and into the iPhone 14 Pro to keep up.

On Apple's website, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max in several configurations remain estimated to be shipped out in weeks, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ remains available with no delay. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, arriving to customers on Friday, October 7, faces no delay on Apple's website.

Compared to the iPhone 13, the ‌iPhone 14‌ features the same design and display but is powered by the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro and has newer camera features. The 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus is a larger version with a bigger battery, replacing the previous "mini" size from the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

WWPD Avatar
WWPD
38 minutes ago at 06:22 am

This "news" always comes like right after the launch. Every. Single. Year.
This is why there should only be one iPhone, just like the old days. Every phone they put out should be a "pro". Just make three sizes, mini, regular, plus.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nozuka Avatar
Nozuka
36 minutes ago at 06:24 am
That's one way to increase prices... Just make the cheaper model less desirable
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MLVC Avatar
MLVC
40 minutes ago at 06:20 am
This "news" always comes like right after the launch. Every. Single. Year.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gk_brown Avatar
gk_brown
32 minutes ago at 06:28 am

This "news" always comes like right after the launch. Every. Single. Year.
Yep. Non-Pro buyers get a new phone when they need one, not when the new models come out.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gk_brown Avatar
gk_brown
30 minutes ago at 06:31 am

Is it all too shocking? This was literally a 12,13 into a regular 14, the only real change now is the pro.
It IS odd that they continue to sell the 12 and 13, given how similar the 14 is.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
stocklen Avatar
stocklen
21 minutes ago at 06:39 am

I think majority of the people are into Pro models now. Apple should consider moving the regular iPhone line up during Spring event.
I agree


Going forward they should have a cheap iPhone model... i.e. the SE, and then iPhone Mini, iPhone, and iPhone Max.

Seems little point having a non pro now.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2

AirPods Pro 2: Six New Features If You're Upgrading

Monday September 19, 2022 4:26 am PDT by
The new second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23. For customers still using the first-generation AirPods Pro or older AirPods models, there are several new features and changes you can look forward to using. We've outlined six new significant features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation AirPods Pro offer compared to older...
Read Full Article100 comments
ios 16 clipboard prompt

Apple Executive Responds to Annoying iOS 16 Copy and Paste Prompt: 'Absolutely Not Expected Behavior'

Monday September 19, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
Apple has responded to user complaints regarding an annoying pop-up in iOS 16 that asks for user permission if an app wants to access the clipboard to paste text, images, and more. The new prompt was added to iOS 16 as a privacy measure for users, requiring that apps ask for permission to access the clipboard, which may have sensitive data. The prompt, however, has become an annoyance for...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration

Apple Says iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration Issue Doesn't Require Repair

Monday September 19, 2022 2:37 pm PDT by
A strange issue causing the rear camera to vibrate on some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models does not necessitate a repair, according to Apple. iPhone 14 Pro camera vibration issue via Luke Miani When asked if customers who already experienced the issue on their new iPhone should visit an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, Apple said users simply need to update...
Read Full Article268 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking and Vibrating in Apps Like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for Some Users

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:53 pm PDT by
Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some early adopters of the devices have noticed that the rear camera's main lens vibrates uncontrollably when the camera is opened in apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in shaky video. The issue does not appear to affect the built-in Camera app. The issue has been reported by users across Twitter, Reddit, Ti...
Read Full Article463 comments
iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt

Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

Monday September 19, 2022 6:55 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news...
Read Full Article104 comments
iOS 16

Everything New With iOS 16.1 Beta 2: Lock Screen Charging Indicator, Copy Paste Alert Fix, Battery Status Updates and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone and also fixing a few bugs. We've rounded up all of the changes in the second beta below. Battery Status Bar Visual Charge Indicator Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 14 Opens From Back

iFixit Shares iPhone 14 Teardown, Praises New Design With Easily Removable Display and Back Glass

Monday September 19, 2022 7:41 am PDT by
Repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of the standard iPhone 14. In a blog post, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens praised the device's more repairable internal design, calling it the most substantial iPhone redesign since the iPhone X. As was mentioned in a few reviews, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the first iPhone models that can be opened from the back side of the device since...
Read Full Article56 comments
realme dynamic island contest

Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

Tuesday September 20, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea...
Read Full Article81 comments