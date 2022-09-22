Apple Reportedly Scaling Back iPhone 14 Production as Customers Opt for Pro Models

Apple is reportedly scaling back production of the new iPhone 14 due to seemingly low demand for the latest iPhone, which features the same design as last year's ‌iPhone‌ and a one-year-old chip.



According to supply chain employees who spoke to ITHome, Foxconn, who is Apple's largest supplier, has been instructed to dismantle at least five production lines that were previously making the ‌iPhone 14‌ in Zhengzhou, China. Based on the report, it's unclear if this includes just the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ or also the larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus.

The new revelation comes after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this week that Apple is ramping up production for the iPhone 14 Pro, which has seen high demand. Kuo added that Apple is moving production resources away from the ‌iPhone 14‌ and into the iPhone 14 Pro to keep up.

On Apple's website, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max in several configurations remain estimated to be shipped out in weeks, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ remains available with no delay. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, arriving to customers on Friday, October 7, faces no delay on Apple's website.

Compared to the iPhone 13, the ‌iPhone 14‌ features the same design and display but is powered by the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro and has newer camera features. The 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus is a larger version with a bigger battery, replacing the previous "mini" size from the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.