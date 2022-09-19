Kuo: Apple Increasing iPhone 14 Pro Production Due to Strong Demand

Apple has advised manufacturing partner Foxconn to increase production of iPhone 14 Pro models due to strong demand for the devices, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



"Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models," said Kuo in a tweet today. Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai.

Kuo said Foxconn will convert some of its iPhone 14 assembly lines to iPhone 14 Pro assembly lines as a result of the move, adding that the conversion will be equivalent to about a 10% increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models. The analyst noted this will help to increase the average selling price of iPhones in the fourth quarter.

(1/5)

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple's product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 19, 2022

In the United States, most iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configurations ordered today on Apple's online store are estimated for delivery in mid-October or later, while the standard iPhone 14 is more readily available. iPhone 14 Plus launches October 7 and currently remains available for delivery on that date.

Key new features of iPhone 14 Pro models include the Dynamic Island, an upgraded rear camera system that can shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, an always-on display option, a faster A16 Bionic chip, new Deep Purple and Space Black color options, and more.