iPhone 14 Plus Facing No Delay Nearly a Week After Pre-Orders Opened Amid Reports of Low Demand

The iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone, is facing no delays for delivery nearly a week after pre-orders opened, indicating demand for the new model may be low.



Pre-orders for all models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup opened last Friday, with delivery for all models except the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus beginning tomorrow. While delivery estimates for the ‌iPhone 14‌, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max remain delayed by days and even weeks, all models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus remain available for same-day delivery upon launch on Friday, October 7, with no delays.

The lack of a delay for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus comes amid a report that demand for the new model has been worse than expected. Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said demand for the non-Pro 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ is far lower than that of the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini from last year, which it effectively replaces in the lineup. Kuo said, "Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year."

The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is meant for customers who want a larger ‌iPhone‌ without all the features of Apple's high-end models. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, like the ‌iPhone 14‌, features the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, camera improvements, and other minor enhancements. Reviewers called the iPhone 14 an "iPhone 13S," noting the little improvements and changes compared to its predecessor.