iPhone 14 Plus Facing No Delay Nearly a Week After Pre-Orders Opened Amid Reports of Low Demand

by

The iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone, is facing no delays for delivery nearly a week after pre-orders opened, indicating demand for the new model may be low.

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand feature
Pre-orders for all models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup opened last Friday, with delivery for all models except the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus beginning tomorrow. While delivery estimates for the ‌iPhone 14‌, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max remain delayed by days and even weeks, all models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus remain available for same-day delivery upon launch on Friday, October 7, with no delays.

The lack of a delay for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus comes amid a report that demand for the new model has been worse than expected. Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said demand for the non-Pro 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ is far lower than that of the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini from last year, which it effectively replaces in the lineup. Kuo said, "Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year."

The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is meant for customers who want a larger ‌iPhone‌ without all the features of Apple's high-end models. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, like the ‌iPhone 14‌, features the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, camera improvements, and other minor enhancements. Reviewers called the iPhone 14 an "iPhone 13S," noting the little improvements and changes compared to its predecessor.

Top Rated Comments

avichou Avatar
avichou
11 minutes ago at 05:19 am
Apple’s marketing tactic to upsell the pros works wonder
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
12 minutes ago at 05:19 am
Not a huge surprise when the pro model is only $100 USD more.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theozz Avatar
Theozz
5 minutes ago at 05:26 am
iPhone 14 Plus may not sell well, but if everyone is buying Pros, Apple is a winner.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SilenceBroken Avatar
SilenceBroken
9 minutes ago at 05:21 am
HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHA ::clears throat:: HAHAHAHHAHA

Garbage "update" gets garbage sales figures... go figure.


Hope this a wakeup call to Apple, because this is a slap in the face of all their stock owners and people who buy their products around the world. Absolute joke.

Bring on the 15 come Spring/early Summer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
7 minutes ago at 05:23 am
Maybe the best strategy is a single non-pro model. Both the mini and the plus seem to be unpopular when the Pros get all the new features.

The 3-week delay in its release probably doesn’t help either. It would be as if the iPhone 8 came out 3 weeks after the X.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
2 minutes ago at 05:28 am
If you want a big iPhone 14 you buy the Pro Max, youre gonna pay more but the full pack. If you just want a big iPhone you just buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
