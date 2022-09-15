iPhone 14 Plus Facing No Delay Nearly a Week After Pre-Orders Opened Amid Reports of Low Demand

The iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone, is facing no delays for delivery nearly a week after pre-orders opened, indicating demand for the new model may be low.
Pre-orders for all models of the iPhone 14 lineup opened last Friday, with delivery for all models except the iPhone 14 Plus beginning tomorrow. While delivery estimates for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max remain delayed by days and even weeks, all models of the iPhone 14 Plus remain available for same-day delivery upon launch on Friday, October 7, with no delays.
The lack of a delay for the iPhone 14 Plus comes amid a report that demand for the new model has been worse than expected. Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuosaid demand for the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone is far lower than that of the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini from last year, which it effectively replaces in the lineup. Kuo said, "Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year."
The iPhone 14 Plus is meant for customers who want a larger iPhone without all the features of Apple's high-end models. The iPhone 14 Plus, like the iPhone 14, features the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, camera improvements, and other minor enhancements. Reviewers called the iPhone 14 an "iPhone 13S," noting the little improvements and changes compared to its predecessor.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages.
To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to...
Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database.
Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max....
Apple's latest mainstream iPhone models in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. Pre-order now ahead of iPhone 14 launch on September 16, iPhone 14 Plus on October 7.
Top Rated Comments
Garbage "update" gets garbage sales figures... go figure.
Hope this a wakeup call to Apple, because this is a slap in the face of all their stock owners and people who buy their products around the world. Absolute joke.
Bring on the 15 come Spring/early Summer.
The 3-week delay in its release probably doesn’t help either. It would be as if the iPhone 8 came out 3 weeks after the X.