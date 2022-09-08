Internet Reacts to iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island: 'One of Apple's Best Designs'

by

Following the introduction of the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max with the all-new Dynamic Island feature, which intelligently integrates the new pill-shaped notch replacement into iOS for system alerts and functionality, internet users have reacted in an overwhelmingly positive way to Apple's new UX design.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3
In the US, In the US, "‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌" and "Dynamic Island" were trending on Twitter after Apple's "Far out" event as users praised Apple's implementation of the pill shape directly into the user experience. "By a long mile, this is my favorite feature of the new iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Apple really made good use of that long pill hole cutout," is how one Twitter user reacted following the event.

"Dynamic Island may be the best design work from Apple in years," another user said. Dynamic Island includes smooth animations for how alerts and other information such as Now Playing intelligently morph around the camera cutouts to free up space in other parts of the display. Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, even chimed in, calling it "smart" and saying that Apple's always-on display on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is the "best implementation" of the technology he has ever seen.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 5
"The Dynamic Island is one of Apple’s best designs in recent history. Turning what should be a downside into a useful feature," said Ian Zelbo, a popular concept creator known for his realistic renders of Apple products based on leaks and rumors. Other users also shared their thoughts:

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, other than the new Dynamic Island, include an always-on display, a new Main 48MP camera, and more. They will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and begin arriving to customers a week later on Friday, September 16.

