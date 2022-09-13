Xiaomi Developer Attempts to Imitate iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

A developer has set out to recreate Apple's Dynamic Island experience from the iPhone 14 Pro on Xiaomi's flagship smartphones by integrating the hole-punch cutout into an interactive and dynamic area of the display.



The new theme, called Grumpy UI, was shared on Twitter and shows the theme utilizing the hole-punch cutout at the top left of the display to show the currently playing song. The theme is currently being reviewed for approval by Xiaomi, according to its developer. Xiaomi reportedly rejected a previous attempt by a developer to bring Dynamic Island to its devices.

Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint 😎 pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnb — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 11, 2022

Dynamic Island is a new area at the top of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max that integrates the TrueDepth camera array into the iOS experience. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ uses the Dynamic Island to show relevant alerts, notifications, and information at the top of the display, such as Now Playing, Live Activities, AirPods alerts, and more.

Dynamic Island has received a positive reaction online, with some saying it's "Apple's best design in years." In addition to Dynamic Island, the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max also feature an always-on display, a 48MP Main camera, better performance, and more.

The iPhone 14 lineup, which includes the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, was made available to pre-order last Friday. All models, with the exception of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will be available on Friday, October 7.