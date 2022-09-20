Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after the release of the first iOS 16.1 beta. The iOS 16.1 beta is also joined by the third beta of iPadOS 16.1, which is on a slightly different schedule as Apple started testing it prior to the launch of iOS 16.

iOS 16
Registered developers can download the ‌iOS 16‌‌ and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air.

iOS 16.1 introduces support for Live Activities, the interactive notification feature that lets you keep an eye on things happening in real time right from the Lock Screen and, on the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island.

Live Activities cannot be used at the current time as developers still need to update their apps to add support, but it will be available when iOS 16.1 launches. Developers have access to an ActivityKit API to begin getting their apps ready.

The update also introduces a new Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States that is designed to selectively charge when lower carbon emission electricity is available, plus it lays the groundwork for Matter, a new smart home standard that Apple plans to begin supporting this fall.

Matter will allow for interoperability between smart devices from different companies, and Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, and others are working on support.

Other new features include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

Cristim74 Avatar
Cristim74
22 minutes ago at 10:24 am
I'm currently on iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 and the update I have available shows as iPadOS 16 beta 9. Is it the same as 16.1 beta 2?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crzylikefox Avatar
Crzylikefox
7 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Someone needs to get in their car and test this mother out
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crzylikefox Avatar
Crzylikefox
25 minutes ago at 10:21 am
I'm nervous LOL
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zecanard Avatar
zecanard
16 minutes ago at 10:29 am

If I just downloaded the program on to my phone would it have just added this newest beta? Because I am not seeing the beta in my update software :(
Apple hasn’t released this beta to the public yet, so if you got the public beta profile you may have to wait until tomorrow.

Apple really needs to release it to the public same day though, if this fixes GPS and the permanently damaged camera.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iStorm Avatar
iStorm
5 minutes ago at 10:40 am

Question...I just downloaded the Apple beta program on to my phone a minute ago after accidently deleting it the other day. If I just downloaded the program on to my phone would it have just added this newest beta? Because I am not seeing the beta in my update software :(
Normally yes, but this a developer beta. Guessing you probably installed the profile for public betas? Will have to wait until Apple pushes it to the public beta testers too...could be in an hour...few days...a week. We don't know.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apollo pixel pal zoom

Apollo App Adds 'Pixel Pals' to the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

Friday September 16, 2022 1:49 pm PDT by
Popular Reddit app Apollo was today updated with support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Apollo developer Christian Selig decided to implement a fun little feature -- a "tamagotchi" for the Dynamic Island. The app update adds a small little creature into the area above the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone models. It can be customized into a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox, or axolotl, and the ...
Read Full Article153 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

10 Settings to Check Out on iPhone 14 Pro

Saturday September 17, 2022 4:53 pm PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have started to arrive to customers around the world. For those who have upgraded to one of the devices, we have put together a list of 10 useful settings that are worth checking out below. Some of the settings are exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, while others were introduced in iOS 16 for a wider range of iPhones. New Settings for iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island Maps

Warning: iOS 16.1 Beta Breaking GPS on iPhone 14 Pro Models

Saturday September 17, 2022 7:10 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners should be aware that the iOS 16.1 beta is preventing the GPS from working properly on the devices for many users. Anyone who relies on location tracking should avoid the beta for now. Bugs are common with beta software, but this issue affects a core function of the iPhone, prompting us to share this warning. iPhone 14 Pro users who already installed ...
Read Full Article269 comments
airpods pro 2

AirPods Pro 2: Six New Features If You're Upgrading

Monday September 19, 2022 4:26 am PDT by
The new second-generation AirPods Pro will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23. For customers still using the first-generation AirPods Pro or older AirPods models, there are several new features and changes you can look forward to using. We've outlined six new significant features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation AirPods Pro offer compared to older...
Read Full Article92 comments
iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Dynamic Island Expected to Expand to All iPhone 15 Models

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:06 am PDT by
Apple plans to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models released next year, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young. The feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a tweet, Young said he expects the Dynamic Island to be available on the standard iPhone 15 models next year. However, he still does not expect the standard...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking and Vibrating in Apps Like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for Some Users

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:53 pm PDT by
Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some early adopters of the devices have noticed that the rear camera's main lens vibrates uncontrollably when the camera is opened in apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in shaky video. The issue does not appear to affect the built-in Camera app. The issue has been reported by users across Twitter, Reddit, Ti...
Read Full Article462 comments
ios 16 clipboard prompt

Apple Executive Responds to Annoying iOS 16 Copy and Paste Prompt: 'Absolutely Not Expected Behavior'

Monday September 19, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
Apple has responded to user complaints regarding an annoying pop-up in iOS 16 that asks for user permission if an app wants to access the clipboard to paste text, images, and more. The new prompt was added to iOS 16 as a privacy measure for users, requiring that apps ask for permission to access the clipboard, which may have sensitive data. The prompt, however, has become an annoyance for...
Read Full Article164 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speeds Tested: Here's What to Know

Sunday September 18, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
Chinese website Chongdiantou has tested a variety of Apple power adapters with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing useful data about charging speeds and revealing which charger is the most valuable for fast charging. The short answer is to choose Apple's 30W USB-C power adapter, which at $39 is the company's lowest-priced charger that can charge the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro ...
Read Full Article79 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

Apple Investigating iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers

Sunday September 18, 2022 7:47 am PDT by
Apple is investigating a bug that may cause iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models to freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone, the company said today in an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the memo, Apple says it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." Apple specifically says that some customers may find their new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 ...
Read Full Article248 comments