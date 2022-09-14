Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 16.1 to Developers

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system.



Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌ profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.

There's no word as of yet what's included in the beta, but there are several ‌iOS 16‌ features that have not yet been implemented. We are waiting on Apple to add Live Activities, a feature that allows you to follow activities happening in real time on the Lock Screen.

Apple has also delayed iCloud Shared Photo Library, the feature that allows you to more easily share photos with friends and family. Other features that have not yet been added to ‌iOS 16‌ include the planned Freeform app, updates to Game Center, Apple Wallet key sharing, a new Home app architecture, and support for the Matter smart home standard.

When we learn what's new in the iOS 16.1 beta, we'll update this article.