Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 16.1 to Developers

by

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system.

iOS 16
Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌ profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.

There's no word as of yet what's included in the beta, but there are several ‌iOS 16‌ features that have not yet been implemented. We are waiting on Apple to add Live Activities, a feature that allows you to follow activities happening in real time on the Lock Screen.

Apple has also delayed iCloud Shared Photo Library, the feature that allows you to more easily share photos with friends and family. Other features that have not yet been added to ‌iOS 16‌ include the planned Freeform app, updates to Game Center, Apple Wallet key sharing, a new Home app architecture, and support for the Matter smart home standard.

When we learn what's new in the iOS 16.1 beta, we'll update this article.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

bigpoppa Avatar
bigpoppa
49 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Need to resist installing before new phone on Friday. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JetBlack7 Avatar
JetBlack7
52 minutes ago at 10:08 am
That was fast!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
50 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Just downloaded it.

Dynamic Island Ping Pong just got SHERLOCKED!!! :eek:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
46 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Wow! that was very fast. Suprised it's out already.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
45 minutes ago at 10:16 am
We know this will be ready in a few weeks to coincide with the release of iPadOS 16.1.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paradoxally Avatar
Paradoxally
37 minutes ago at 10:23 am
If it doesn't have the Live Activities / Dynamic Island API I don't want it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 lockscreens

iOS 16 Launches Tomorrow: Six New Features Worth Checking Out

Sunday September 11, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages. To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to...
Read Full Article157 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article665 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

All the iOS 16 Features You Won't Get Until Later This Year

Sunday September 11, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
There are usually multiple features that Apple is not able to finish before the first official release of a major new version of iOS, and this year looks to be no different, with a total of nine iOS 16 features now confirmed to not be present in the first public version of the new OS. Last year, SharePlay, Digital IDs in the Wallet app, and Universal Control were among a large number of...
Read Full Article99 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch

Sunday September 11, 2022 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max....
Read Full Article116 comments
ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article126 comments