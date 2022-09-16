MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max From iMazing

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro or ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max and a copy of the iMazing software, which is ideal for iPhone backups and management, going above and beyond the ‌iPhone‌ management tools that Apple provides.

imazing MacRumors1
If you're not familiar with iMazing, it's Mac and Windows software that provides useful tools for iOS device management, and it offers a lot more versatility than Apple's Finder-based ‌iPhone‌ management system on the Mac and iTunes on Windows. iMazing has been updated so that it is compatible with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and the latest iPhones.

imazing mainview
iMazing provides hassle-free Time Machine-style wireless backups with multiple backup versions available. With iCloud and Apple's Mac/Windows backup tools older backups are overwritten rather than being saved, making it more difficult to get to the backup that you might prefer or even a specific file you're looking for. With iMazing, you can also do your backups on a regular schedule so you never forget to save your data, and you can back up to any local storage device, including an external drive or a NAS, keeping your data out of the cloud.

imazing backup list
If you need to transfer photos from an iOS device to a Mac, there's a simple drag and drop option that lets you move your images from one device to another. You can keep what you need and delete what you don't want, and iMazing is able to load HEIF, RAW, PNG, and JPG files so you can see what's what. There's also a built-in EXIF viewer that provides information on file type, size, and location, and iMazing makes organization easy with options to create and edit albums.

imazing photos
iMazing is useful for saving backups of your iMessages or your WhatsApp messages too. You can save all of the content of your messages, like photos, videos, contacts, and links, and export or print that content later if it's needed.

imazing messages
For those who download their own music, iMazing can be used to transfer songs from an iOS device to a computer and vice versa. This can be particularly nice if you have an old ‌iPhone‌ or iPod and no other way to get the music off of it. It supports all media types, including FLAC, and there's a built-in media player so you can listen right in the app.

imazing music
For ‌iPhone‌ upgrades, there's a device-to-device transfer option that lets you pick and choose what you want to move from your old device to your new device. iMazing also has a built-in drag-and-drop Quick Transfer feature for moving files from one device to another, and it's faster than AirDrop or Apple's file sharing methods.

imazing quick transfer
App management features are helpful for those who miss the app access that iTunes used to provide on the Mac. iMazing supports bulk deleting apps, backing up and restoring app data, and downloading apps to the iMazing app library so they can be reinstalled if an app is deleted from the App Store.

imazing options
Those who want to purchase iMazing can do so from the iMazing website, and we have a 40 percent off discount for MacRumors readers. Just use the link above to get the deal. The discount will be available for the full week-long duration of the giveaway.

We have one ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ or Pro Max to giveaway, with the winner to pick the color of their choice and their preferred storage option. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

iMazing Giveaway
The contest will run from today (September 16) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 23. The winner will be chosen randomly on September 23 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

iOS 16 hidden features

ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

ios 16 live text

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 1

