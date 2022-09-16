Full Video of Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs Discussing Steve Jobs Archive and More Now Available

by

Earlier this month, Apple's CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs participated in a panel at Kara Swisher's final Code Conference, where they discussed Steve Jobs and a wide range of other topics.


For the first time since that conference, the full video of the hour-plus-long discussion has been shared on YouTube. During the panel, the trio talked at length about Steve Jobs and his impact on Apple and the world. Laurene Powell Jobs reflected on Jobs and what his thoughts would have been on the current state of the world.

He loved California so much, but he loved our country. He loved the idea of America. He loved what it allowed the individual and the communities to become. He loved the unfetteredness of it. He loved the personal freedoms and liberties, but also the connectedness and responsibility for each other.

During the conference, Cook, Ive, and Powell Jobs launched the Steve Jobs Archive, a new website dedicated fully to Jobs. The website includes videos, emails, and audio clips from Jobs that people may have never seen before.

steve jobs Archive
In an email Jobs sent to himself on Thursday, September 2, 2010, shared on the website, he said, "When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive," and "I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being."

Another notable tidbit from the discussion included Cook addressing why Apple has not yet adopted support for RCS messaging on iOS. In response to a reporter complaining about their difficulties messaging with their mother since she has an Android device, Cook quipped, "buy your mom an iPhone." For a more in-depth look at the discussion, check out the video here.

Tags: Tim Cook, Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell Jobs

Top Rated Comments

AltecX Avatar
AltecX
11 minutes ago at 08:19 am

Sadly missed Jony, the beginning of the end when he went
End of what? Broken, unfunctional designs? Good. His inability to balance form and function hampered MacBooks for YEARS after Jobs was not there to push back on him.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
23 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Sadly missed Jony, the beginning of the end when he went
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article144 comments
ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iOS 16.1 Adds Battery Percentage to iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Status Bar

Wednesday September 14, 2022 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 16 updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. At launch, this feature did not include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, or iPhone 11, but according to multiple reports from the MacRumors forums and Twitter, all of these iPhones now support the feature....
Read Full Article124 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article681 comments
ios 16 live text

iOS 16 Features and Changes Exclusive to Newer iPhones

Tuesday September 13, 2022 6:41 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16 to the public, the latest version of its iOS operating system with major changes and new features, including a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit and unsend messages, and more. The biggest iOS 16 features, such as the personalized Lock Screen, will be available on all devices supported by the latest version. Other features of iOS 16, however,...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 1

Dynamic Island Games Are Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Tuesday September 13, 2022 2:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro includes a clever new Dynamic Island that obscures the front-facing TrueDepth camera hardware, and third-party app developers are already experimenting with ways to take advantage of the new iPhone capabilities. Apple is allowing third-party developers to create Dynamic Island experiences, which might end up including games. Kriss Smolka, the developer behind apps like...
Read Full Article76 comments