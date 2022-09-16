Full Video of Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs Discussing Steve Jobs Archive and More Now Available

Earlier this month, Apple's CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs participated in a panel at Kara Swisher's final Code Conference, where they discussed Steve Jobs and a wide range of other topics.

He loved California so much, but he loved our country. He loved the idea of America. He loved what it allowed the individual and the communities to become. He loved the unfetteredness of it. He loved the personal freedoms and liberties, but also the connectedness and responsibility for each other.

For the first time since that conference, the full video of the hour-plus-long discussion has been shared on YouTube. During the panel, the trio talked at length about Steve Jobs and his impact on Apple and the world. Laurene Powell Jobs reflected on Jobs and what his thoughts would have been on the current state of the world.

During the conference, Cook, Ive, and Powell Jobs launched the Steve Jobs Archive, a new website dedicated fully to Jobs. The website includes videos, emails, and audio clips from Jobs that people may have never seen before.



In an email Jobs sent to himself on Thursday, September 2, 2010, shared on the website, he said, "When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive," and "I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being."

Another notable tidbit from the discussion included Cook addressing why Apple has not yet adopted support for RCS messaging on iOS. In response to a reporter complaining about their difficulties messaging with their mother since she has an Android device, Cook quipped, "buy your mom an iPhone." For a more in-depth look at the discussion, check out the video here.