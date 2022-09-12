Some iPhone Users Unable to Update Apps After Installing iOS 16

It appears that there is an issue with the App Store, as some iPhone users who have updated have found themselves unable to install apps. MacRumors has received several reports from people who are running into an issue that seems to be caused by an updated Terms and Conditions page.



After installing iOS 16, attempting an app update directs affected users to a new Terms and Conditions page. When accepting the Terms and Conditions, it loads momentarily and then pops up an error alert. "There was an error. Please try later," reads the notification.

Apple's servers may be having problems at the current time, which is likely what's leading to the error message. There is no word yet on when the problem will be fixed, and it does not appear to be affecting all users.

Most people who are running into issues have installed ‌iOS 16‌, but it may also be impacting some people who are still running iOS 15 or who have updated to iOS 15.7 or iPadOS 15.7.