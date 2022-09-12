iPhone 14 Rumor Report Card: Five Rumors That Turned Out Wrong

After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Apple last week finally unveiled the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the second-generation AirPods Pro.



While the majority of ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and Apple Watch rumors turned out to be accurate, including last-minute rumors on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, there were some that ultimately didn't pan out. We've rounded up five of the most notable rumors that did not turn out correctly for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ below.



Prosser: No Camera Bump, Round Volume Buttons, and More



On September 8, 2021, Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared renders he claimed to have been for the "‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max," days before Apple was set to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup. In his renders, Prosser claimed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max would feature a flat back with no camera bump, round volume buttons, a single hole-punch notch replacement, and redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with elongated mesh cutouts instead of individual holes on the bottom of the device.

The renders turned out to be an inaccurate depiction of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, with Apple enlarging the camera bump to make room for more advanced cameras, Apple instead opting for a hole punch and pill-shaped notch replacement, and no change to the volume buttons or the speaker and microphone grilles.



2TB Storage Option



A rumor early in the rumor mill suggested that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max would be offered in a 2TB storage configuration alongside the existing 1TB option. The rationale was that with the more advanced cameras, Apple would offer a larger storage option for photographers and videographers to store high-res content. That did not turn out to be the case as Apple is continuing to offer a 1TB option as the highest capacity ever in an iPhone with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ series.



Premium Titanium Model

A rumor had suggested that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max would be offered in an all-new titanium model. That also did not turn out to be the case, with Apple using the same materials on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max as their respective predecessors.



WiFi 6E Support

Rumored for the iPhone 12, then the ‌iPhone 13‌, and again for the ‌iPhone 14‌, Apple has yet to bring the latest WiFi standard to its ‌iPhone‌ lineup. WiFi 6E, compared to WiFi 6 supported on all of Apple's latest products, includes better support for crowded areas and betetr latency. It remains unclear why Apple has not yet adopted WiFi 6E support, but we could see it on the iPhones next year.



Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in November of 2020 that all ‌iPhone 14‌ models would feature the same improved Ultra Wide camera with f/1.8, 6P and autofocus. While the ‌iPhone 14‌ did get some camera improvements, those specifications did not turn out to be accurate. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus feature an Ultra Wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a five-element lens. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max's Ultra Wide camera has an f/2.2 aperture and a six-element lens.