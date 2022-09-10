Top Stories: iPhone 14 Lineup, Three New Apple Watch Models, and New AirPods Pro

by

It's been a crazy busy few days thanks to Apple's "Far Out" media event where we saw announcements in three major product categories including the highly anticipated iPhone 14 lineup.

top stories 10sep2022
Following Wednesday's event, we spent the rest of the day and beyond digging deeper into all of Apple's new products, so make sure to check out all of our coverage that extends beyond the announcements highlighted below!

Everything Announced at This Week's Apple Event in Just 11 Minutes

Apple's annual September event on Wednesday saw the company focus on three products: iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. In addition to a full lineup of iPhone 14 models, we also got three different Apple Watch models as well as updated AirPods Pro.

apple far out event 11 min
The event lasted over 90 minutes, but we've recapped all of the highlights in a video lasting just 11 minutes, and be sure to check out our associated article with links to all of our coverage from the busy day.

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Apple this week announced the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, featuring a "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more.

iphone 14 pro dynamic island
The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max continue to be priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Pre-orders are already underway, with availability beginning Friday, September 16, but we're already seeing some delayed shipping for new orders.

Apple Announces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With New Satellite Connectivity, Better Cameras, and More

Alongside the Pro models, Apple also announced the new iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, coming in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes that have the same design as the iPhone 13 but feature new cameras, faster performance, and satellite connectivity.

f1662573062
Pre-orders for the new ‌iPhone 14‌ models are available now, and the ‌iPhone 14‌ will begin shipping on Friday, September 16. The larger ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will begin shipping to customers on Friday, October 7.

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Apple at its "Far Out" media event this week announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.

Apple Watch Ultra 3up hero 220907 Full Bleed Image
The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at $799 and orders are open now ahead of a September 23 launch.

Apple Watch Series 8 Announced With New Body Temperature Sensor, Car Crash Detection, and More

For more mainstream users, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 with the same overall design as the Series 7, including a larger display that curves around the edges. One of the headline new features of the Series 8 is a new body temperature sensor designed for women's health purposes, such as knowing when ovulation has occurred.

f1662570472
The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ is available for pre-order now and will be available starting Friday, September 16. The Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular models.

Apple Announces Second-Generation Apple Watch SE With S8 Chip and Crash Detection for $249

And finally in the Apple Watch department, Apple unveiled the second-generation Apple Watch SE, featuring the latest S8 chip, Crash Detection, and new color options at a lower price point.

apple watch se 2 circle
The second-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ starts at $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular model. Orders are currently open and they will start delivering on September 16.

Apple Announces New AirPods Pro With H2 Chip for Up to 2x Noise Cancellation and More

Rounding out this week's announcements, Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro with an upgraded H2 chip that provides up to twice as much active noise cancellation and more.

airpods pro 2
A new Touch Control feature on the stem allows users to adjust the volume with a swipe up or down, while the silicone ear tips are now available in a new XS size alongside small, medium, and large.

The new AirPods Pro are available to order now with pricing set at $249 in the United States. The second-generation AirPods Pro will launch on September 23.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Rated Comments

Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
28 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Yay to the new AirPods Pro! Can’t wait for the delivery in 2 weeks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Read Full Article346 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Dynamic Island: First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New Pill-Shaped Cutout

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices. With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Read Full Article244 comments
MR Logo Far Out Event Live Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

Wednesday September 7, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Read Full Article2133 comments
f1662572972

Apple Removes SIM Card Tray on All iPhone 14 Models in U.S.

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology. Tech specs on Apple's website confirm the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not compatible with physical SIM cards and instead have dual eSIM support, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be activated on a...
Read Full Article711 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Pricing

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:26 am PDT by
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard. The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Read Full Article252 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in Just 11 Minutes

Wednesday September 7, 2022 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all...
Read Full Article92 comments
iOS 16 Customizable Lock Screen

Apple to Release iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on September 12

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12. iOS 16 was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has undergone beta testing with app developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16 is a significant release, with major features including an entirely...
Read Full Article18 comments
apple watch ultra 2

Garmin Reacts to Apple Watch Ultra: 'We Measure Battery Life in Months. Not Hours.'

Friday September 9, 2022 9:20 am PDT by
Garmin has reacted to Apple's new rugged Apple Watch Ultra, saying in a tweet following the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event that it measures battery life in "months" and "not hours," promoting its latest Enduro 2 watch for athletes. While the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch to date, with Apple promising up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 60 hours with...
Read Full Article512 comments