New AirPods Pro Come With Smaller Ear Tips to Better Fit Smaller Ears

by

Apple's new second-generation AirPods Pro look to address a common complaint of ‌AirPods Pro‌ users: My ‌AirPods Pro‌ don't fit. For the first time, Apple is now offering a new extra small silicone ear tip size with its ‌AirPods Pro‌ earphones, helping customers who may have found the previous generation difficult to use.

new airpods pro ear tips
The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ will now come with extra small, small, medium, and large silicone ear tips. Ear tips on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ are interchangeable, and Apple offers an ear tips test within iOS to ensure customers get a tight seal to make sure features like Active Noise Cancelation can work properly.

In terms of the actual design of the new ‌AirPods Pro‌, not much has changed. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ have the same stem as the previous generation with the same silicone ear tip functionality but they come with added features. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌, thanks to the new H2 chip, can now offer Active Noise Cancelation that is twice as effective.

The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ also comes with a new MagSafe Charging Case that includes a speaker for Find My and alerts for pairing and low battery, a hook to attach a lanyard, and the ability to charge using an Apple Watch charger. The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ are available to pre-order from Apple on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Read Full Article345 comments
MR Logo Far Out Event Live Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

Wednesday September 7, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Read Full Article2130 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Here's a First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New Dynamic Island Notch

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices. With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Read Full Article241 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Pricing

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:26 am PDT by
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard. The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Read Full Article246 comments
f1662572972

Apple Removes SIM Card Tray on All iPhone 14 Models in U.S.

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology. Tech specs on Apple's website confirm the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not compatible with physical SIM cards and instead have dual eSIM support, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be activated on a...
Read Full Article648 comments
iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
iOS 16 Customizable Lock Screen

Apple to Release iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on September 12

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12. iOS 16 was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has undergone beta testing with app developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16 is a significant release, with major features including an entirely...
Read Full Article18 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in Just 11 Minutes

Wednesday September 7, 2022 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all...
Read Full Article89 comments