New AirPods Pro Come With Smaller Ear Tips to Better Fit Smaller Ears

Apple's new second-generation AirPods Pro look to address a common complaint of AirPods Pro users: My AirPods Pro don't fit. For the first time, Apple is now offering a new extra small silicone ear tip size with its AirPods Pro earphones, helping customers who may have found the previous generation difficult to use.
The second-generation AirPods Pro will now come with extra small, small, medium, and large silicone ear tips. Ear tips on the AirPods Pro are interchangeable, and Apple offers an ear tips test within iOS to ensure customers get a tight seal to make sure features like Active Noise Cancelation can work properly.
In terms of the actual design of the new AirPods Pro, not much has changed. The new AirPods Pro have the same stem as the previous generation with the same silicone ear tip functionality but they come with added features. The new AirPods Pro, thanks to the new H2 chip, can now offer Active Noise Cancelation that is twice as effective.
The second-generation AirPods Pro also comes with a new MagSafe Charging Case that includes a speaker for Find My and alerts for pairing and low battery, a hook to attach a lanyard, and the ability to charge using an Apple Watch charger. The second-generation AirPods Pro are available to pre-order from Apple on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.