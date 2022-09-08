Here's When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 in Every Time Zone

by

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will begin on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.

iPhone 14 Pre Order Feature
For that reason, we've crafted a list of when pre-orders will become available in various countries around the world so MacRumors readers can figure out when to place their order. Note that we have not listed every time zone for all countries, nor have we listed all of the available pre-order countries, so you should double check your specific time zone to know exactly when pre-orders will kick off where you're located.

  • Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
  • Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST
  • Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
  • Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
  • China - 8:00 p.m. CST
  • Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
  • France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
  • Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
  • Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
  • Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • New Zealand - midnight NZST next day
  • Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
  • Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
  • Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
  • Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
  • Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
  • UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
  • United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
  • United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
  • United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
  • United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
  • United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
  • US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST

Customers in the United States can "Get Ready" for the iPhone 14 launch with a pre-order setup process that allows them to choose an iPhone, confirm it with a carrier, select accessories, and enter a payment method and shipping address. The "Get Ready" option is available until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, so if you haven't set it up yet, now is a good time to do so.

Following pre-orders on September 9, the first ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus orders will arrive to customers on Friday, September 16. AirPods Pro 2 orders will arrive on September 23, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus orders will arrive on October 7.

Those hoping to get a device on launch day should pre-order right away, as we do not yet know how much available supply Apple will have. Popular ‌iPhone‌ models often sell out quickly, so we could see the new colors disappear within a matter of minutes to hours.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 14‌ starts at $799, while pricing on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models starts at $999. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are priced at $249. For iPhones, many U.S. carriers are offering discounts, and Apple is offering the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program and trade-in options to drop the price.

j_in_tx Avatar
j_in_tx
18 minutes ago at 11:42 am
i would get one if I had a job o_O
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolbreeze2 Avatar
coolbreeze2
14 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Apple new product launching time. It's always fun! And MacRumors is the control center.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
10 minutes ago at 11:51 am
Got my pre-order setup and ready to go for tomorrow morning.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nezr Avatar
nezr
9 minutes ago at 11:52 am
I got to get that Dynamic Island boyyyyy
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
21 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Waiting to hit the go button at 8am est. Already setup with a purple pro max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
17 minutes ago at 11:44 am
I'm enrolled in iUP. Since the Pro line went Max, I have been tempted. But in the end, I always default to the regular Pro. This year is feeling the closest I've been to going Max. Both a Pro and Pro Max are Saved to my account. Likely a game-time decision.

My only real hesitation is portability. Not sure I need anything bigger in my pocket.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
