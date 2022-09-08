Here's When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 in Every Time Zone

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will begin on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.



For that reason, we've crafted a list of when pre-orders will become available in various countries around the world so MacRumors readers can figure out when to place their order. Note that we have not listed every time zone for all countries, nor have we listed all of the available pre-order countries, so you should double check your specific time zone to know exactly when pre-orders will kick off where you're located.

Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST

- 8:00 p.m. AWST Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST

- 10:00 p.m. AEST Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

- 5:00 a.m. PDT Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

- 8:00 a.m. EDT China - 8:00 p.m. CST

- 8:00 p.m. CST Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST

- 3:00 p.m. EEST France - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT

- 8:00 p.m. HKT Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST

- 1:00 p.m. IST Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST

- 9:00 p.m. JST Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST

New Zealand - midnight NZST next day

- midnight NZST next day Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST

- 1:00 p.m. WEST Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST

- 8:00 a.m. AST Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST

- 3:00 p.m. AST Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT

- 8:00 p.m. SGT Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST

- 8:00 p.m. CST UAE - 4:00 p.m GST

- 4:00 p.m GST United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

- 5:00 a.m. PDT United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT

- 6:00 a.m. MDT United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT

- 7:00 a.m. CDT United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

- 8:00 a.m. EDT US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST

Customers in the United States can "Get Ready" for the iPhone 14 launch with a pre-order setup process that allows them to choose an iPhone, confirm it with a carrier, select accessories, and enter a payment method and shipping address. The "Get Ready" option is available until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, so if you haven't set it up yet, now is a good time to do so.

Following pre-orders on September 9, the first ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus orders will arrive to customers on Friday, September 16. AirPods Pro 2 orders will arrive on September 23, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus orders will arrive on October 7.

Those hoping to get a device on launch day should pre-order right away, as we do not yet know how much available supply Apple will have. Popular ‌iPhone‌ models often sell out quickly, so we could see the new colors disappear within a matter of minutes to hours.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 14‌ starts at $799, while pricing on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models starts at $999. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are priced at $249. For iPhones, many U.S. carriers are offering discounts, and Apple is offering the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program and trade-in options to drop the price.