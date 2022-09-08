Here's When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 in Every Time Zone
Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will begin on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.
For that reason, we've crafted a list of when pre-orders will become available in various countries around the world so MacRumors readers can figure out when to place their order. Note that we have not listed every time zone for all countries, nor have we listed all of the available pre-order countries, so you should double check your specific time zone to know exactly when pre-orders will kick off where you're located.
- Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
- Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST
- Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- China - 8:00 p.m. CST
- Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
- France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
- Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
- Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
- Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- New Zealand - midnight NZST next day
- Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
- Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
- Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
- Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
- Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
- UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
- United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
- United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
- United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
- United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST
Customers in the United States can "Get Ready" for the iPhone 14 launch with a pre-order setup process that allows them to choose an iPhone, confirm it with a carrier, select accessories, and enter a payment method and shipping address. The "Get Ready" option is available until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, so if you haven't set it up yet, now is a good time to do so.
Following pre-orders on September 9, the first iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus orders will arrive to customers on Friday, September 16. AirPods Pro 2 orders will arrive on September 23, and iPhone 14 Plus orders will arrive on October 7.
Those hoping to get a device on launch day should pre-order right away, as we do not yet know how much available supply Apple will have. Popular iPhone models often sell out quickly, so we could see the new colors disappear within a matter of minutes to hours.
Pricing on the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while pricing on the iPhone 14 Pro models starts at $999. The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249. For iPhones, many U.S. carriers are offering discounts, and Apple is offering the iPhone Upgrade Program and trade-in options to drop the price.
Top Rated Comments
My only real hesitation is portability. Not sure I need anything bigger in my pocket.