Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of 'Far Out' Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and More Expected

Apple has taken down its online storefront hours ahead of its "Far out" event, in preparation for the announcement of the new iPhone 14, new Apple Watches, AirPods Pro, and more.



The event, being held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, will include a wide range of new announcements and updates. Apple is expected to announce the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max as the new iPhone series.

The two higher-end models of the lineup, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, are expected to feature the biggest changes, including a new pill-shaped notch replacement, an always-on display, longer battery life, and more advanced cameras. According to rumors, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will have relatively few new features and changes.

For the Apple Watch, Apple is planning an updated Apple Watch Series 8 that is rumored to feature an all-new body temperature sensor but retains the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7.

The bigger Apple Watch news is likely to be the new Apple Watch Pro, which will feature an all-new larger design with a more expansive display targeted toward athletes. Apple is also expected to announce the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ during the event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our guide.