Gurman: New AirPods Pro Will Be Announced at Apple Event This Week
Apple will be hosting a special event at Steve Jobs Theater on Wednesday to unveil the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and more. Ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his final expectations for the event in today's edition of his Power On newsletter.
Notably, Gurman expects Apple to announce second-generation AirPods Pro at the event.
"I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I'm told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling," said Gurman.
The new AirPods Pro are rumored to feature an upgraded H2 chip for improved audio quality, longer battery life, a revamped charging case with Find My support, improved in-ear detection, fitness tracking capabilities, and more.
Back in 2020, Gurman and Debby Wu reported that Apple had tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems below the earbuds, similar to Beats Studio Buds. However, more recent rumors suggest that the second-generation AirPods Pro will not have any significant outward-facing design changes.
