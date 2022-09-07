Apple Event: Four Announcements to Expect Today Beyond the iPhone 14

Apple will be hosting a special event at Steve Jobs Theater today starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. As usual, the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models are expected to be unveiled, but there will likely be several other announcements as well.



Below, we've put together a list of four announcements to expect today beyond the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Pro.



New AirPods Pro



Apple plans to announce its long-awaited second-generation AirPods Pro at its event today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Rumors suggest the new AirPods Pro will have many new features, including improved audio quality, longer battery life, a revamped charging case with Find My support and water resistance, improved in-ear detection, fitness tracking capabilities, and more. The new AirPods Pro might also feature support for Bluetooth LE Audio, which would have several benefits, such as allowing AirPods Pro to connect to an iPhone and Mac simultaneously.



New iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands



As usual, it's likely that new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands will be released in a variety of fresh colors. The new cases and bands sometimes become available to order on Apple's online store just minutes after the event ends.

There could also be new colors for some other iPhone-related accessories, such as the MagSafe Wallet and the AirTag Key Ring.



iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 Release Dates



iOS 16 for the iPhone, watchOS 9 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 16 for the Apple TV are all expected to be released in September following several months of beta testing, and Apple will likely provide exact release dates for these software updates today.

Apple previously announced that iPadOS 16 will be released at some point after iOS 16, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman having reported that the update will be released in October alongside macOS Ventura. It's likely that Apple delayed iPadOS 16 to give the company more time to improve Stage Manager following widespread criticism of the feature.



Apple One News



There could be at least two announcements related to the Apple One bundle of services today.

As reported by MacRumors last week, Verizon is planning to become the first U.S. carrier to offer Apple One as a free perk with an eligible smartphone plan — likely it's most expensive 5G Get More plan, which costs $90 per month for one person. Verizon may announce this news at some point today alongside the iPhone 14 reveal. Apple One includes services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ storage.

Second, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his newsletter that Apple is "gearing up to launch an iPhone subscription service tied to Apple One" by the end of the year. It would be fitting for Apple to announce this service at its annual iPhone event.