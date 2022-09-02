Best Apple Deals of the Week: Labor Day Sales Arrive for the Holiday Weekend Alongside Record Lows on AirPods Max and More

by

Labor Day deals kicked off this week, and remain ongoing as we head into the long weekend. Alongside these discounts, we've got a few all-time low sales on Apple products like AirPods Max, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air to highlight in this week's best deals.

Labor Day Sales

Labor Day Deals Feature0003

  • What's the deal? Save on Apple accessories this weekend.
  • Where can I get it? Nomad, Pad & Quill, Twelve South, more.
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Labor Day is coming up on September 5, and many retailers have kicked off sales that you can shop over the long weekend. You can find the full list of the sales in our original article, but we've collected a few of the best sales below as well.

AirPods Max

airpods max red

  • What's the deal? Take $120 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$120 OFF
AirPods Max for $429.00

The AirPods Max hit their Amazon all-time low price of $429.00 this week, down from $549.00. You can get this sale in four colors: Green, Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue.

Apple TV 4K

apple tv red

  • What's the deal? Take $59 off Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$59 OFF
Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $119.99

The popular Apple TV 4K summer discount has continued into September, with Amazon offering the 32GB model for $119.99, down from $179.00. You can also get the 64GB version for $139.99, down from $199.00.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro red

  • What's the deal? Take $400 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$400 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,099.00

Massive $400 discounts arrived for most of the 2021 MacBook Pro models this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks. You can get the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, and the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299.00. All of these sales represent $400 markdowns and lowest-ever prices.

MacBook Air

macbook air red

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and B&H Photo
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

Similar to MacBook Pro, this week we also saw a match of the record low price on the M2 MacBook Air. The 256GB model is on sale for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 on Amazon. B&H Photo is matching this price in both Space Gray and Midnight colors.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

