Best Apple Deals of the Week: Labor Day Sales Arrive for the Holiday Weekend Alongside Record Lows on AirPods Max and More

Labor Day deals kicked off this week, and remain ongoing as we head into the long weekend. Alongside these discounts, we've got a few all-time low sales on Apple products like AirPods Max, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air to highlight in this week's best deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Labor Day Sales

What's the deal? Save on Apple accessories this weekend.

Save on Apple accessories this weekend. Where can I get it? Nomad, Pad & Quill, Twelve South, more.

Nomad, Pad & Quill, Twelve South, more. Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Labor Day is coming up on September 5, and many retailers have kicked off sales that you can shop over the long weekend. You can find the full list of the sales in our original article, but we've collected a few of the best sales below as well.



Nomad - 15% off with code LABORDAY15

Pad & Quill - Up to 35% off sitewide

Aukey - 35% off sitewide

Casely - BOGO free sale

Twelve South - 12% off sitewide

AirPods Max

What's the deal? Take $120 off AirPods Max

Take $120 off AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The AirPods Max hit their Amazon all-time low price of $429.00 this week, down from $549.00. You can get this sale in four colors: Green, Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue.



Apple TV 4K

What's the deal? Take $59 off Apple TV 4K

Take $59 off Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The popular Apple TV 4K summer discount has continued into September, with Amazon offering the 32GB model for $119.99, down from $179.00. You can also get the 64GB version for $139.99, down from $199.00.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $400 off MacBook Pro

Take $400 off MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Massive $400 discounts arrived for most of the 2021 MacBook Pro models this week, including both 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks. You can get the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, and the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299.00. All of these sales represent $400 markdowns and lowest-ever prices.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $100 off MacBook Air

Take $100 off MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon and B&H Photo

Amazon and B&H Photo Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Similar to MacBook Pro, this week we also saw a match of the record low price on the M2 MacBook Air. The 256GB model is on sale for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 on Amazon. B&H Photo is matching this price in both Space Gray and Midnight colors.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.