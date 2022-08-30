The Best Labor Day Deals on Apple Accessories and Charging Products

Although we're still a few days away from the Labor Day holiday on September 5, many retailers have already begun introducing sales and markdowns on Apple-related accessories. We'll keep tracking Labor Day deals as the three-day weekend approaches, and update this article accordingly for any new and notable offers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 25 percent off digital accessories this Labor Day, and its sale will end later tonight. This one covers screen protectors, iPhone cases, wireless chargers, and more.

ZAGG's event does not require a coupon code and will be applied automatically at the checkout screen. There are a few of Mophie's charging accessories in this sale, like the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and snap+ powerstation stand.



Nomad

At Nomad you can get 15 percent off any Nomad-branded gear when using the code LABORDAY15 at the checkout screen. Nomad's sale will last through Monday, September 5 and is only valid on Nomad's own gear and not on items from Moment, Orbitkey, and other brands Nomad sells.

Nomad offers a wide variety of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, USB-C chargers, and various lifestyle gear on its shop. There's also a collection of MagSafe-compatible chargers like the Base One and MagSafe Mount.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill is hosting a sitewide sale that's taking 30 percent off all of the company's best iPhone cases, iPad cases, leather bags, Apple Watch bands, and more.

This sale has been applied automatically so you won't need any coupon code to see the discounts. In addition to these accessories, Pad & Quill also has MacBook cases and sleeves for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.



Other Sales

Aukey - Save 35 percent sitewide.

Adorama - Save on audio, computers, home office, cameras, and more.

Casely - Save 25 percent sitewide.

Fully - Save 15 percent on standing desks and ergonomic chairs.

JBL - Save 40 percent on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.