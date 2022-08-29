Deals: Amazon Has the Apple TV 4K for Just $119.99 ($59 Off)

One of the summer's best sales is still around as we head into September this week, with the 32GB Apple TV 4K priced at $119.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. You can get this model delivered as soon as this Wednesday for Prime delivery customers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale has been the most consistent deal we've tracked on the Apple TV 4K, and overall it's a second-best price. It also comes with the new version of the Siri Remote.

If you're interested in more storage, the 64GB Apple TV 4K is also on sale and is priced at $139.99, down from $199.00. This one can be delivered as soon as this Wednesday as well, and is another second-best price.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.