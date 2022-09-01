Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Available for Record Low Price of $1,099 on Amazon ($100 Off)
Today on Amazon you can get the all-new M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. Only the Space Gray color is on sale at this price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $100 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Air. Current shipping estimates provide a window between September 3 and 6 for most places in the United States.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
Popular Stories
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.
14-inch MacBook Pro
For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...