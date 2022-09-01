Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Available for Record Low Price of $1,099 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Today on Amazon you can get the all-new M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. Only the Space Gray color is on sale at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $100 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Air. Current shipping estimates provide a window between September 3 and 6 for most places in the United States.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.