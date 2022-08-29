Deals: MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices at $400 Off

Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.



14-inch MacBook Pro

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best deal we've ever tracked.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is only available in Space Gray on Amazon, and current delivery estimates put it for the first week of September.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. At $400 off, this is another brand new record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

