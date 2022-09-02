Apple Watch Series 7 Models Widely Unavailable Ahead of Next Week's Event

Apple Watch Series 7 models are currently widely unavailable from Apple's online store, with only a handful of model and watch band configurations available to order as Apple clears stock of existing models to make way for new Apple Watches next week. Depending on case size, finish, and watch band, customers may find a few select Apple Watch models available for purchase.
The widespread unavailability of the current latest Apple Watch comes just days ahead of when Apple is expected to significantly expand the Apple Watch lineup with the addition of the Series 8, a new "Pro" Watch, and an updated second-generation Apple Watch SE. Alongside new Apple Watch models, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro during its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, September 7.
The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that shared details on the MacRumors forums.
Apple is planning to replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware...
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Update: Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has since corroborated this rumor, saying the cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will look like "one wide pill." It's been almost 12 months since rumors first suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. While this design detail has since been corroborate...
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Apple has completed work on the first version of iOS 16, even though it is not yet publicly available, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent report, Gurman said that Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 a couple of weeks ago. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will...
Top Rated Comments
Also me: "this article is silly and obvious"