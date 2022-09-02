Apple Watch Series 7 Models Widely Unavailable Ahead of Next Week's Event

Apple Watch Series 7 models are currently widely unavailable from Apple's online store, with only a handful of model and watch band configurations available to order as Apple clears stock of existing models to make way for new Apple Watches next week. Depending on case size, finish, and watch band, customers may find a few select Apple Watch models available for purchase.



The widespread unavailability of the current latest Apple Watch comes just days ahead of when Apple is expected to significantly expand the Apple Watch lineup with the addition of the Series 8, a new "Pro" Watch, and an updated second-generation Apple Watch SE. Alongside new Apple Watch models, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro during its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, September 7.