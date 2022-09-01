Six Days Left: Recap of All the Latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Rumors

by

We're six days away from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and as is almost typical, there has been a flurry of new rumors and reports in the last few days about the upcoming iPhones. To make things easier for MacRumors readers, we've compiled the latest rumors about the upcoming iPhones below so you can get all caught up.

iPhone 14 Dummies Single Pill Feature

Two Cutouts Turn Into One

Apple is expected to replace the notch on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup with a pill-shape and hole-punch cutout, as has been rumored repeatedly. One major new detail of the notch replacement that surfaced this week is that when the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is in use, the pill-shape and hole-punch holes will digitally merge into one longer pill-shaped cutout, according to a post on the MacRumors Forum citing an Apple engineer.

iPhone 14 Pro Long Pill Status Indicator Feature

Concept of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ cutouts based on information from an Apple engineer shared on the MacRumors Forums

According to the post, Apple will digitally black out the space between the two physical holes and use that space to showcase iOS privacy indicators currently shown in the top right-hand corner of the iPhone. Additionally, according to the post, Apple will use the extra space at the top of the display to rearrange controls in the Camera app.

iPhone 14 Max Turns Into iPhone 14 Plus

iphone 14 dummy 1
While we were expecting Apple to name the 6.7-inch low-end ‌iPhone 14‌ the "‌iPhone 14‌ Max," it could turn out to be the "iPhone 14 Plus." Apple last used the Plus name with the ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, since reverting to "Pro Max" for its largest ‌iPhone‌ model. The 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 14‌ Plus" will be one of two 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ models in the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, with the other "‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max" sitting at the highest end of the lineup.

Unlike the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, which will feature a new hole-punch and pill-shape notch replacement, a 48MP camera, and an always-on display, the "‌iPhone 14‌ Plus" will retain the same notch and processor as the iPhone 13 but in a larger form-factor.

No More Sierra Blue and More

A rumor this week suggested that Sierra Blue, a color option introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, will not be available with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ series. Instead, Apple will replace the blue with a new green and purple color in the lineup, according to the rumor. That rumor also listed out other expectations for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, including:

  • Stronger MagSafe magnets on the back
  • Pro ‌iPhone‌ models to start with 256GB of storage, not 128GB like before
  • No high-end titanium ‌iPhone‌ model, despite Apple having tested the new material
  • A new "exclusive ‌MagSafe‌ battery pack" to accompany the stronger ‌MagSafe‌ system
  • Improved performance and heat management thanks to the A16 Bionic chip

Conclusion

Apple is widely expected to announce the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch "Pro," and a new Apple Watch SE during an event planned for Wednesday, September 7. Stay tuned to MacRumors for full coverage of Apple's event set to take place in a little over six days.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
24 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Finally, September is here. All the rumors and reports have been in full swing. I'm really excited about the new pill-shape and hole punch cut-out on an iPhone. Even tho, it doesn't bother me.. I'm ready to say goodbye to the iconic notch. Forward Thinking!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustinCymbal Avatar
JustinCymbal
29 minutes ago at 07:32 am
Can’t wait! I’m looking forward to watching the keynote next week!

I’m really hoping that the rumors are true of the 48 megapixel camera on this year’s iPhone 14 Pro

I’m planning to do a lot of traveling next year to some National Parks and it would be so great to be able to take the new iPhone 14 Pro with me and take unbelievable pictures with the camera!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
10 minutes ago at 07:50 am

Good mornang!

I couldn't be more excited.

The best iPhone ever!

We can't wait to see what you're gonna do with it.
A few lines have leaked from the script to the event:

- Tim: This is the best iPhone ever.

- Craig: Isn't this revolutionary?

- Racially-diverse character: Privacy is at the core of Apple.

- Not-a-white-dude character: You are gonna love it.

- Foreign-sounding character: Here at Apell we are committed to... (insert relevant BS).

...And lots of courage.


[Yes, I am buying an iPhone 14 Pro Max as soon as it goes live].
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
np08 Avatar
np08
26 minutes ago at 07:35 am
I feel like "plus" is a more reasonable name to distinguish the normal models from the pros.
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
|||||||||||||||||||||
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
16 minutes ago at 07:45 am

Finally, September is here. All the rumors and reports have been in full swing. I'm really excited about the new pill-shape and hole punch cut-out on an iPhone. Even tho, it doesn't bother me.. I'm ready to say goodbye to the iconic notch. Forward Thinking!
Yeah same here. I was never bothered too much by the notch but it’s time to move on. Very thrilled about it. Bring it on!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
12 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Is one hole better than two?

It depends who you ask...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

