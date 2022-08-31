Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro Cutouts Will Indeed Look Like 'One Wide Pill'

by

The iPhone 14 Pro models have long been rumored to include a notch replacement that consists of a pill-shaped cutout and a separate hole-punch cutout for the Face ID system, but pre-event rumors this morning suggested that the cutouts will be combined into one wider cutout using software.

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now confirmed that this is true, and he says that the two separate cutouts will look like "one wide pill shaped cutout" as distinct cutouts would "look odd" when the iPhone is in use.


Apple is expected to combine the pill and hole cutouts into one single cutout for a more streamlined visual experience. The new pill-shaped cutout will not connect to the top of the device, but it will, as a result, look similar to the notch. Apple will deactivate the pixels in the dead space between the two cutouts to emulate a unified cutout.

The original source of the rumor that we shared this morning has also claimed that Apple will expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts for content purposes. Apple might, for example, make the area wider to fit status icons on the left and right sides, or extend it downward into a large square for certain notifications.

It is only the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models that are getting the new pill-shaped cutout, as the standard iPhone 14 models will continue to use a notch.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
8 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Dude hears previous rumor then chimes in.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
9 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
How to state the obvious for dummies
Gurman at breakfast: sees render of pill-shaped cutout
Gurman at brunch: “It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout”
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
7 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
Am I still gonna pay for those pixels or are they free?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
1 minute ago at 01:44 pm
[MEDIA=giphy]3oEjHKw7by5QJ0sm6Q[/MEDIA]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
9 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Why not just cut out a pill instead of disabling pixels?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
6 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Gurman just wanted to chime in. How about showing us what the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max models will look like? Come on!

If the pill shape will be connected via software optimization.. why not just build it that way and make it look more aesthetic?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

Tuesday August 30, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones. The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Read Full Article138 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Kuo: Apple Has Completed Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity, But Launch Depends on Partners

Monday August 29, 2022 9:05 am PDT by
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Read Full Article100 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

'Apple Watch Pro' Rumored to Feature Larger 47mm Case Size With Flat Display

Saturday August 27, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally. The report, citing information received...
Read Full Article361 comments
top stories 27aug2022

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced, iPadOS 16 Officially Delayed, and More

Saturday August 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years. Other news ...
Read Full Article8 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Rumor Claims Apple Watch 'Pro' Won't Be Compatible With Older Watch Bands [Updated]

Monday August 29, 2022 7:16 am PDT by
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have. Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday,...
Read Full Article145 comments
14 inch macbook pro deal blue

Deals: MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices at $400 Off

Monday August 29, 2022 6:44 am PDT by
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. 14-inch MacBook Pro For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...
Read Full Article28 comments