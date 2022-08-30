Apple's Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath to Depart Company
Apple privacy chief Jane Horvath is set to leave the company to join a law firm, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Horvath has served as Apple's Chief Privacy Officer for the last couple of years, and before that, she was senior director of global privacy at the company.
Horvath has worked for Apple for more than a decade in total, and she has also worked at Google and was Chief Privacy Officer of the U.S. Department of Justice. Going forward, Horvath will be working at law firm Gibson, Dunn, and Crutcher LLP, which has worked with Apple in the past and handled Apple's recent legal battle against Epic Games.
During her time as Chief Privacy Officer, Horvath spoke about privacy publicly on behalf of Apple on several occasions, including CES in 2020 and the 2022 Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection conference in Brussels.
Bloomberg says that Horvath was also responsible for Apple's dealings with trade groups and Capitol Hill, as well as compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe.
Apple has been dealing with major potential privacy issues as of late, and is facing legislation that would weaken the protections the App Store offers the iPhone in multiple countries. The Digital Markets Act in Europe calls for the sideloading of apps, as does U.S. legislation that's being considered. Apple has not provided details on who will replace Horvath.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.
Other news ...
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have. Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday,...
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.
14-inch MacBook Pro
For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...
Top Rated Comments
Apple is no longer the beacon of tech privacy it once was. Timmy can say whatever he wants to but when you try slipping in backdoors to your os's and grab your ankles for despotic regimes under the "follow laws....." claptrap your soapbox has cumbled.
Privacy, that used to be iPhone
Chief Human Rights Officer
Chief Employee Union Support Officer
Chief Quality Assurance Officer