Apple's Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath to Depart Company

by

Apple privacy chief Jane Horvath is set to leave the company to join a law firm, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Horvath has served as Apple's Chief Privacy Officer for the last couple of years, and before that, she was senior director of global privacy at the company.

apple jane horvath
Horvath has worked for Apple for more than a decade in total, and she has also worked at Google and was Chief Privacy Officer of the U.S. Department of Justice. Going forward, Horvath will be working at law firm Gibson, Dunn, and Crutcher LLP, which has worked with Apple in the past and handled Apple's recent legal battle against Epic Games.

During her time as Chief Privacy Officer, Horvath spoke about privacy publicly on behalf of Apple on several occasions, including CES in 2020 and the 2022 Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection conference in Brussels.

Bloomberg says that Horvath was also responsible for Apple's dealings with trade groups and Capitol Hill, as well as compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe.

Apple has been dealing with major potential privacy issues as of late, and is facing legislation that would weaken the protections the App Store offers the iPhone in multiple countries. The Digital Markets Act in Europe calls for the sideloading of apps, as does U.S. legislation that's being considered. Apple has not provided details on who will replace Horvath.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
25 minutes ago at 05:20 pm

Creating a special department with a million dollar boss is a waste of money.
Not when they can sell the Privacy bullcrap and make more than a million dollars, no, is not a waste of money for Apple, for them is coming up with way to sell their lie to the world.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
19 minutes ago at 05:27 pm
Bailed before CSAM gets real
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
26 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
Good riddance.

Apple is no longer the beacon of tech privacy it once was. Timmy can say whatever he wants to but when you try slipping in backdoors to your os's and grab your ankles for despotic regimes under the "follow laws....." claptrap your soapbox has cumbled.

Privacy, that used to be iPhone
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
14 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
Hypocrisy. That's iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
7 minutes ago at 05:39 pm
It sounds like they needed someone to talk to our legislators and now this person got a nice job at a law firm. If she did her job, she would have been saving Apple billions in lost revenue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
5 minutes ago at 05:41 pm
Other Chief Officers who might leave Apple:

Chief Human Rights Officer
Chief Employee Union Support Officer
Chief Quality Assurance Officer
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
