Sketchy Rumor About 'iPhone 14 Mini' and New 10.2-Inch iPad Likely Wrong

by

A questionable report this weekend from 91Mobiles claims that one of Apple's largest distributors in the Asia-Pacific region is preparing to stock new iPhone and iPad models next month, including a supposed "iPhone 14 mini" and a 10th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, but the information is very likely wrong.

iPhone mini wonder feature yellow
The report comes from Evan Blass, who has accurately leaked countless Android smartphones, shared images of the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini before each was announced, revealed that the fourth-generation iPad Air would feature an A14 chip and a USB-C port, and more. Blass is excellent at what he does, but in this case, the latest information that he received is likely inaccurate for a variety of reasons outlined below.

First, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and many other sources have reported that the iPhone 14 lineup will not include an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, the lineup is said to consist of two 6.1-inch models (the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two 6.7-inch models (the "iPhone 14 Max" and iPhone 14 Pro Max). It's possible the iPhone 13 mini will remain in Apple's lineup for a lower price for those who prefer a 5.4-inch screen.

Second, while the report claims that the entry-level iPad will stick with a 10.2-inch display, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young said the 10th-generation iPad will feature a larger 10.5-inch display as part of a rumored redesign of the device.

Third, while the report claims that the Apple distributor is preparing to stock new iPad models in September, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his newsletter today said he expects new iPads and Macs to be announced at an October event, including the 10th-generation iPad and iPad Pro models with the M2 chip. Gurman said iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will be released in October, so new iPads and Macs that month would make sense.

Apple is planning to hold its iPhone 14 event on Wednesday, September 7, according to Gurman, so we're only a few weeks away from finding out which new devices are coming and when. Apple has yet to officially announce the event.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14
Tag: Evan Blass

Top Rated Comments

azentropy Avatar
azentropy
54 minutes ago at 08:37 am
So you are saying there is a chance (IPHONE 14 MINI)? ;)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
52 minutes ago at 08:38 am
This is most likely the first sketchy rumor that we have heard about how Apple may introduce iPhone 14 Mini.

It’s too bad it’s just a Sketchy rumor. I know for a fact if iPhone 14 Mini was introduced it would have been appreciated by so many people.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
48 minutes ago at 08:43 am
This will be unpopular opinion but there should only be 2 variations size wise.

iPhone(mini) and iPhone Plus/Max. ??‍♂️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hans_J Avatar
Hans_J
40 minutes ago at 08:50 am
I want a iPhone mini with usb-c
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThailandToo Avatar
ThailandToo
36 minutes ago at 08:55 am

How about when everyone last year (including Mark B. and Ming C.) were claiming that the Apple Watch will get flat sides redesign?

Maybe this is the same story. Apple is messing with leakers
Or maybe the mini will make its way back as an iPhone SE 4.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alpi123 Avatar
alpi123
52 minutes ago at 08:38 am
How about when everyone last year (including Mark B. and Ming C.) were claiming that the Apple Watch will get flat sides redesign?

Maybe this is the same story. Apple is messing with leakers
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

10th Generation iPad MySmartPrice Render

Next Entry-Level iPad Rumored to Feature Flat Edges, Camera Bump, and More

Thursday August 4, 2022 5:23 am PDT by
Apple is expected to update its entry-level 10.2-inch iPad later this year and newly leaked renders offer a look at what to expect. The 10th-generation iPad could feature a design closer to that of the latest iPad mini, with flat edges, a rear camera bump, and more, according to renders of the alleged device obtained by MySmartPrice from a case maker. The report also reiterates previous...
Read Full Article163 comments
10th Generation iPad Render

10th-Generation iPad With Major Design Changes Reportedly in Production Ahead of September Launch

Monday August 15, 2022 8:02 pm PDT by
Apple's rumored 10th-generation iPad is currently in production and will feature "major" design changes, according to a report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes. A mockup of the potential 10th-generation iPad design by Renders By Shailesh The report did not provide any specific details about the 10th-generation iPad's new design, but rumors suggest the device will feature a larger 10.5-inch...
Read Full Article101 comments
ipad display

Refreshed Low-Cost iPad Said to Feature Larger Display, A14 Chip, USB-C and 5G

Tuesday June 14, 2022 11:20 am PDT by
Apple is working on a refresh of the low-cost entry-level iPad, which will expand the feature set of the device. According to 9to5Mac, Apple's 10th-generation iPad will include several updates that will bring it in line with the rest of the iPad lineup. The 2022 iPad is said to include a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, which would expand USB-C across the iPad lineup. The iPad Air,...
Read Full Article169 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Refreshed Low-Cost iPad and M2 iPad Pro Said to Launch at October Apple Event

Monday August 15, 2022 3:32 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce a new low-cost iPad and an updated iPad Pro with the M2 Apple silicon chip and possible MagSafe charging capabilities during an event currently scheduled for October of this year, according to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing sources. The account has been the source of accurate information in the past, including accurately revealing...
Read Full Article52 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Which Devices Will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Support?

Thursday May 12, 2022 7:29 am PDT by
While there are as yet no concrete rumors related to which devices iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will support, the discontinuation of the iPod touch earlier this week may be an indication that as many as nine devices could be about to lose support for Apple's upcoming operating systems. iOS and iPadOS 13, 14, and 15 support all of the same devices, with the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus,...
Read Full Article169 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Ross Young Talks Major iPad and Mac Rumors for 2023 and Beyond

Tuesday July 12, 2022 10:23 am PDT by
Display analyst Ross Young joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss some of his biggest leaks about Apple's plans for the next year and beyond. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos Ross is co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), a leading display market research firm, and has worked throughout the display supply chain. Ross is...
Read Full Article13 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Planning to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:51 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Read Full Article248 comments
airpods pro black background

Beyond iPhone 14: Five Apple Products Expected to Launch Later This Year

Monday August 8, 2022 9:43 am PDT by
While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be announced in September as usual, there are several more Apple products rumored to launch later this year, including new iPad and Mac models and more. Beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch, we've put together a list of five Apple products that are most likely to be unveiled by the end of 2022. Second-Generation AirPods Pro Apple...
Read Full Article45 comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Planning to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:51 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Read Full Article248 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Exploded

Camera Upgrades for All iPhone 14 Models: Everything We Know

Saturday August 20, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date. iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
Read Full Article132 comments
tiktok logo

TikTok's In-App Browser Reportedly Capable of Monitoring Anything You Type

Thursday August 18, 2022 4:25 pm PDT by
TikTok's custom in-app browser on iOS reportedly injects JavaScript code into external websites that allows TikTok to monitor "all keyboard inputs and taps" while a user is interacting with a given website, according to security researcher Felix Krause, but TikTok has reportedly denied that the code is used for malicious reasons. Krause said TikTok's in-app browser "subscribes" to all...
Read Full Article154 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:50 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 come a month after Apple released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 with new Live Sports features and bug fixes. The iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article101 comments
ipados 16 stage manager

Apple Criticized for 'Fundamentally Misguided' Approach to Stage Manager in iPadOS 16

Friday August 19, 2022 1:57 am PDT by
Stage Manager in the iPadOS 16 beta is receiving heavy criticism for being "fundamentally misguided" in its approach to bringing a new level of multitasking to the iPad experience, with some even calling on Apple to delay the feature entirely due to its shortcomings. Federico Viticci, the founder and editor in chief of MacStories and a prominent member of the Apple community, outlined his...
Read Full Article323 comments
safari icon blue banner

PSA: Safari Security Flaw 'Actively Exploited,' Update Your Apple Devices Now

Friday August 19, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
This week, Apple released critical software updates for Safari which fix a security flaw that exists in the browser across iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. Here's what you need to know. Specifically, the platform-wide fix is for a vulnerability in Safari's WebKit engine that Apple believes may have been "actively exploited" in the wild by hackers. The flaw, according to Apple, could...
Read Full Article162 comments
ios 16 android launcher 1

Copycat iOS Launcher on Android Surpasses 50 Million Downloads

Friday August 19, 2022 3:56 am PDT by
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16. The app is not new to the Google Play Store and has been recreating the iOS experience on Android for the last three years. Starting with iOS 13 and for every...
Read Full Article122 comments