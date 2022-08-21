Sketchy Rumor About 'iPhone 14 Mini' and New 10.2-Inch iPad Likely Wrong
A questionable report this weekend from 91Mobiles claims that one of Apple's largest distributors in the Asia-Pacific region is preparing to stock new iPhone and iPad models next month, including a supposed "iPhone 14 mini" and a 10th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, but the information is very likely wrong.
The report comes from Evan Blass, who has accurately leaked countless Android smartphones, shared images of the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini before each was announced, revealed that the fourth-generation iPad Air would feature an A14 chip and a USB-C port, and more. Blass is excellent at what he does, but in this case, the latest information that he received is likely inaccurate for a variety of reasons outlined below.
First, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and many other sources have reported that the iPhone 14 lineup will not include an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, the lineup is said to consist of two 6.1-inch models (the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two 6.7-inch models (the "iPhone 14 Max" and iPhone 14 Pro Max). It's possible the iPhone 13 mini will remain in Apple's lineup for a lower price for those who prefer a 5.4-inch screen.
Second, while the report claims that the entry-level iPad will stick with a 10.2-inch display, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young said the 10th-generation iPad will feature a larger 10.5-inch display as part of a rumored redesign of the device.
Third, while the report claims that the Apple distributor is preparing to stock new iPad models in September, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his newsletter today said he expects new iPads and Macs to be announced at an October event, including the 10th-generation iPad and iPad Pro models with the M2 chip. Gurman said iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will be released in October, so new iPads and Macs that month would make sense.
Apple is planning to hold its iPhone 14 event on Wednesday, September 7, according to Gurman, so we're only a few weeks away from finding out which new devices are coming and when. Apple has yet to officially announce the event.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date.
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
TikTok's custom in-app browser on iOS reportedly injects JavaScript code into external websites that allows TikTok to monitor "all keyboard inputs and taps" while a user is interacting with a given website, according to security researcher Felix Krause, but TikTok has reportedly denied that the code is used for malicious reasons.
Krause said TikTok's in-app browser "subscribes" to all...
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 come a month after Apple released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 with new Live Sports features and bug fixes.
The iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Stage Manager in the iPadOS 16 beta is receiving heavy criticism for being "fundamentally misguided" in its approach to bringing a new level of multitasking to the iPad experience, with some even calling on Apple to delay the feature entirely due to its shortcomings.
Federico Viticci, the founder and editor in chief of MacStories and a prominent member of the Apple community, outlined his...
This week, Apple released critical software updates for Safari which fix a security flaw that exists in the browser across iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. Here's what you need to know.
Specifically, the platform-wide fix is for a vulnerability in Safari's WebKit engine that Apple believes may have been "actively exploited" in the wild by hackers. The flaw, according to Apple, could...
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.
The app is not new to the Google Play Store and has been recreating the iOS experience on Android for the last three years. Starting with iOS 13 and for every...
Top Rated Comments
It’s too bad it’s just a Sketchy rumor. I know for a fact if iPhone 14 Mini was introduced it would have been appreciated by so many people.
iPhone(mini) and iPhone Plus/Max. ??♂️
Maybe this is the same story. Apple is messing with leakers