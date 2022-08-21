Sketchy Rumor About 'iPhone 14 Mini' and New 10.2-Inch iPad Likely Wrong

A questionable report this weekend from 91Mobiles claims that one of Apple's largest distributors in the Asia-Pacific region is preparing to stock new iPhone and iPad models next month, including a supposed "iPhone 14 mini" and a 10th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, but the information is very likely wrong.



The report comes from Evan Blass, who has accurately leaked countless Android smartphones, shared images of the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini before each was announced, revealed that the fourth-generation iPad Air would feature an A14 chip and a USB-C port, and more. Blass is excellent at what he does, but in this case, the latest information that he received is likely inaccurate for a variety of reasons outlined below.

First, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and many other sources have reported that the iPhone 14 lineup will not include an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, the lineup is said to consist of two 6.1-inch models (the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two 6.7-inch models (the "iPhone 14 Max" and iPhone 14 Pro Max). It's possible the iPhone 13 mini will remain in Apple's lineup for a lower price for those who prefer a 5.4-inch screen.

Second, while the report claims that the entry-level iPad will stick with a 10.2-inch display, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young said the 10th-generation iPad will feature a larger 10.5-inch display as part of a rumored redesign of the device.

Third, while the report claims that the Apple distributor is preparing to stock new iPad models in September, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his newsletter today said he expects new iPads and Macs to be announced at an October event, including the 10th-generation iPad and iPad Pro models with the M2 chip. Gurman said iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will be released in October, so new iPads and Macs that month would make sense.

Apple is planning to hold its iPhone 14 event on Wednesday, September 7, according to Gurman, so we're only a few weeks away from finding out which new devices are coming and when. Apple has yet to officially announce the event.