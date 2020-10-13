HomePod Mini Leaked With Smaller Design in White and Black

In addition to sharing what appear to be official images of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, reputable leaker Evan Blass today has shared images of what he claims is the widely-rumored "HomePod mini" in black and white.



While the existing HomePod has a rounded, cylindrical design, it appears that the HomePod mini will feature a more spherical design, with a similar mesh finish available in black or white. A flatter top surface will house touch controls for volume, playback, and more, and a large multicolored light will appear when Siri has been activated.