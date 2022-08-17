Apple Moving MacBook and Apple Watch Production to Vietnam For The First Time

Apple is in the process of relocating Apple Watch and Mac production to the Southeast Asian country of Vietnam as part of a broader push to diversify its supply chain, Nikkei Asia reports.



The report says that Apple's supplier Luxshare has begun trial production of Apple Watch and MacBook models in Vietnam. Vietnam is already the home for production of several Apple productions, including certain iPad and AirPods models.

Alongside Apple Watch and MacBook production possibly moving to Vietnam, the report says that Apple is also mulling potentially moving HomePod production to the country. The report noted that Apple's trial production of MacBooks in Vietnam is progressing slowly due to pandemic relation disruptions.