Apple Reportedly Moving Some iPad Production From China to Vietnam

by

Apple is shifting some iPad production from China to Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reports.

ipad air 5 colors
Currently, the overwhelming majority of the ‌iPad‌'s supply chain is concentrated in China. Apple has been reported to be interested in moving at least some ‌iPad‌ production to Vietnam since January 2021, but supply chain issues over the past year are said to have delayed the move. Now, the supply chain disruption caused by lockdown measures in China is said to have hastened Apple's desire to move some production out of the country.

China's BYD, one of the leading ‌iPad‌ assemblers, has purportedly assisted Apple in setting up new ‌iPad‌ production lines in Vietnam. The ‌iPad‌ will become Apple's second major product line to be manufactured in Vietnam, following AirPods.

Apple has also reportedly asked many of its suppliers to build up component inventories for all of its devices to guard against any future shortages. The company is said to have moved quickly to secure supplies of chips, particularly with regards to power management, for upcoming iPhone models. Apple is even believed to have shouldered some logistical and transportation costs for suppliers to ensure that materials needed for production arrive on time.

According to the report, Apple hopes that its suppliers are able to manufacture enough additional components in the coming months to fully offset the setbacks in China, but suppliers are said to be hesitant about slowing demand that could leave them with large stocks of unused components. Nevertheless, analysts believe that the impact of supply chain disruption on major clients like Apple remains "controllable," with automakers and smaller Android and PC brands being hit harder.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Vietnam, nikkei.com

Top Rated Comments

vagos Avatar
vagos
9 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Good. We want to see more production moved out of china. Minimizes risks in the long run.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freeangel1 Avatar
Freeangel1
8 minutes ago at 05:07 am
can they move the Macs there too?

seems like we need Macs more than iPads.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Leon Ze Professional Avatar
Leon Ze Professional
7 minutes ago at 05:09 am
Continue the exodus, please Apple!
Especially Mac production.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mectojic Avatar
mectojic
5 minutes ago at 05:11 am
This is a good move.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article166 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: Apple Preparing to Debut Enhanced Lock Screen, Windowing in iPadOS, Redesigned Mac Apps, and More at WWDC

Sunday May 29, 2022 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Read Full Article110 comments
wwdc 2022 hero

'realityOS' Trademark Filing Hints at Possible WWDC Announcement [Updated]

Sunday May 29, 2022 1:12 am PDT by
Ahead of WWDC kicking off in a little over one week, interesting trademark filing details for "realityOS," the name for Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset operating system, have been resurfaced online, offering a clue as to what Apple may have in store to share at this year's conference. The two separate trademark filings (1, 2) were resurfaced by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, who notes that while ...
Read Full Article121 comments
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Redesigned MacBook Air Reportedly Stuck Using Technology Behind A15 Chip

Sunday May 29, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Read Full Article231 comments
top stories 28may2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Schedule, New Apple Watch Pride Bands, and More

Saturday May 28, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and that means WWDC is right around the corner and anticipation is building for what we might see at the opening keynote. Software updates are a given, but will we see any new hardware? Other news this week included the annual release of new Pride-themed Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, and Sony's latest headphones that compete against...
Read Full Article21 comments
iOS 14 Always on Display Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Always-On Display Mode

Sunday May 29, 2022 8:04 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
Read Full Article166 comments
macos 13 text mockup

macOS 13: What We Know So Far

Monday May 30, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now a week away. We've heard very little about macOS 13 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next version of Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 13 Name? Every year heading into...
Read Full Article223 comments