Apple Celebrates 10 Years of Apple Music With New Campus, Playlists, and More

Apple today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art studio complex in Los Angeles and a series of special programs to mark the 10th anniversary of Apple Music.



The new facility is located in Culver City, California and spans three stories and over 15,000 square feet. The space is designed to support the creation of artist-driven content, immersive audio innovation, and connection between musicians and their audiences through various forms of media.

Described as a "creative campus," the new studio includes two advanced radio studios equipped with immersive Spatial Audio playback, as well as modular configurations that can accommodate live interviews, informal conversations, and spontaneous performances. Apple added that the Los Angeles location will serve as the anchor point in a broader network of ‌Apple Music‌ studios operating in cities including New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville.

To mark the 10-year anniversary, ‌Apple Music‌ Radio is hosting a day-long programming event today. The schedule begins with a retrospective segment titled "Don't Be Boring: The Birth of ‌Apple Music‌ Radio with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden" airing from 6 to 8 a.m. Pacific Time. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, ‌Apple Music‌ 1 will air "10 Years of ‌Apple Music‌," featuring highlights from artist interviews, exclusive song premieres, and milestone cultural events hosted on the platform. The day concludes with a live event from 4 to 7 p.m. PT titled "Live: 10 Years Of ‌Apple Music‌," hosted by Lowe and Darden, with a lineup of artists who have played significant roles in the platform's trajectory.

Apple also announced a multi-day programming block that begins on July 1, during which ‌Apple Music‌ Radio will count down the 500 most-streamed songs in the streaming service's history. The countdown will cover 100 songs per day, ending with the top 100 on July 5. On the same day, the company will release the complete "10 Years of ‌Apple Music‌: Top Songs" playlist for streaming.

In addition, ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers can now access a new personalized playlist called "Replay All Time." Expanding on the company's annual Replay feature, which provides listeners with a retrospective of their most-played tracks each year, Replay All Time aggregates and ranks songs that users have streamed most frequently since first joining the service. The playlist appears in the ‌Apple Music‌ Home tab and is dynamically updated based on the user's full listening history.