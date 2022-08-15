Apple TV+ Show 'Shantaram' With Charlie Hunnam to Premiere October 14

by

Upcoming Apple TV+ show "Shantaram" will premiere on Friday, October 14, Apple announced today. "Shantaram" has been in the works since 2018, and it is based on Gregory David Roberts' 2003 novel of the same name.

shantaram
The show focuses on a character named Lin, a convict who flees from an Australian prison and disappears into the city of Bombay. In India, Lin's journey takes him through a hidden society of soldiers, gangsters, and criminals.

Charlie Hunnam, known for "Sons of Anarchy" and "Pacific Rim," is set to star in "Shantaram" as the main character.

"Shantaram" follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

The first three episodes will come out on October 14, with a new episode to follow every Friday through December 16. There are 12 episodes in total.

‌Apple TV+‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, with content available in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and a wide range of third-party devices. A seven-day free trial is available, and customers who purchase a new Apple device and who have not yet subscribed to ‌Apple TV+‌ can get a free three month trial.

GeoStructural
GeoStructural
26 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Seems like the type of shows I like. I hope Apple allows the creators freedom to portray something crude, memorable, and interesting.

I believe Severance is the best show on TV Plus right now, I truly hope they amp it up with a good catalogue, I am not a hater as others have called me before, but I just have been let down by most of the content on the platform.
Score: 3 Votes
iDarth_Betar
iDarth_Betar
19 minutes ago at 09:56 am
He was great in SOA and PR. Seems like he’s gotten lackluster roles since. Or next to no roles. Would love to see him more successful.
Score: 2 Votes
GeoStructural
GeoStructural
22 minutes ago at 09:54 am

Many criminals flee to India, Thailand, Indonesia.

They pay bribe there to change names, police protection and all that.
I wasn't aware of this until recently, I watched a true crime show where a rich kid from Australia murd*r*d somebody and he simply fled to India, changed his hair color, name and even lived a life of luxury there.
Score: 1 Votes
ponzicoinbro
ponzicoinbro
20 minutes ago at 09:56 am

I wasn't aware of this until recently, I watched a true crime show where a rich kid from Australia murd*r*d somebody and he simply fled to India, changed his hair color, name and even had a good life there.
There was a famous recent case and the documentary is on Netflix. It’s about a Canadian creeptocurrency exchange Quadriga. The owner went to India with everyone’s money and disappeared. They claimed he died there but people who lost all their money want proof he died. His partner is a multiple times criminal who keeps scamming people.
Score: 1 Votes
