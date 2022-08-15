10th-Generation iPad With Major Design Changes Reportedly in Production Ahead of September Launch

Apple's rumored 10th-generation iPad is currently in production and will feature "major" design changes, according to a report from Taiwanese website DigiTimes.

A mockup of the potential 10th-generation iPad design by Renders By Shailesh

In addition to the redesign, the lower-cost iPad is rumored to gain a faster A14 Bionic chip and 5G support for cellular models. Other devices with the A14 chip include the fourth-generation iPad Air and all four iPhone 12 models.

Apple plans to launch the 10th-generation iPad in September, according to DigiTimes, but sources cited in the report said they are concerned about temporary power restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on factories in China's southwestern Sichuan province. Amid an intense heat wave, power has been cut to industrial users in 19 cities throughout the province until August 20 in order to prioritize residential power supply, and all industrial power users have been ordered to suspend all production during this period, the report claims.

iPads are mainly produced in Sichuan by manufacturers Foxconn and Compal, according to the report, which adds that a six-day shutdown due to the power cuts would likely not impact overall production efficiency in August. If the power restrictions are extended, however, the report says mass production of products could be affected.

Apple unveiled the ninth-generation iPad at its September 2021 event alongside the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and sixth-generation iPad mini. It was rumored earlier today that the 10th-generation iPad is set to be announced at an October event, so we'll have to see if the device ends up being unveiled in September or October this year.

The ninth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera with support for the Center Stage feature, and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. The device starts at $329 in the United States and is available in Space Gray or Silver color options with 64GB or 256GB of storage.