iPad Production Could Be Hit by Power Outages Before Launch of New Models

iPad assembly plants in China may be impacted by power outages ahead of the launch of new models in the fall, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a tweet earlier today, Kuo commented on the effects of power outages in China's southwestern Sichuan province caused by industrial electricity rationing amid a severe heatwave.

Kuo said that the temporary power outage may affect ‌iPad‌ assembly facilities in Chengdu and Chongqing, operated by Foxconn and Compal. He added that it is "difficult to assess impacts on production currently," but its impact should be limited if the power outage can end on August 20. Flexible production scheduling could mitigate the effects of power outages, but it is not clear how ‌iPad‌ supplies may be hit if power does not return by August 20.

Kuo warned that similar incidents in the coming months could affect shipments of Apple's new devices going into the company's peak season when new products are released. Currently, next-generation iPad Pro models with MagSafe wireless charging capabilities, upgraded cameras, two new connectors, and the M2 chip, as well as the tenth-generation entry-level ‌iPad‌ with a new design and a USB-C port, are expected to be unveiled at an Apple event in October.