iPhone 14 Pro: Analyst Believes Storage Will Continue to Start at 128GB Despite Rumored Price Increase

by

It wouldn't be the month before an iPhone launch without a few back-and-forth rumors, with the latest debate concerning iPhone 14 Pro storage.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Rear Flat MacRumors Exclusive

iPhone 14 Pro render by Ian Zelbo

While research firm TrendForce forecasted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with an increased 256GB of storage, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu today forecasted that the upcoming Pro models will continue to start with 128GB of storage.

Pu initially agreed that iPhone 14 Pro models would start at 256GB, but he added a 128GB tier to his specs chart for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in his latest research note. Pu now believes the Pro models will remain available in the same storage capacities as iPhone 13 Pro models, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13's 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14's pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market.

Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up.

Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPhone 14 Pro models will have "price hikes," suggesting they will be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, but he said that the average selling price of the entire iPhone 14 lineup including the lower-end models will increase by about 15% overall.

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. If there were to be a 10% price increase to the Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models if any remains to be seen.

The rumored price increase could be due to inflation, new features expected for iPhone 14 Pro models, supply chain disruptions, and other factors.

Key new features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro include a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, a faster A16 chip, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera with support for 8K video recording, and an always-on display that shows the time, date, and new iOS 16 features like Lock Screen widgets and the battery percentage icon.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in September as usual, so we're only a matter of weeks away from pricing being confirmed.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Tag: Jeff Pu

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
23 minutes ago at 07:08 am
If they are raising prices because of supply and demand, why would they increase the base storage? Kind of defeats the purpose doesn't it?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Anything is possible with Apple. But I would not be surprised if Apple does not move away from 128GB.

Personally, I think Apple will have 128GB on the iPhone 14 lineup so people can actually spend their money on services Apple offers. (iCloud+plans). Regardless, It's a win/win situation for Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
20 minutes ago at 07:10 am
I believe this. It's Apple way. It will start at 128GB at a higher price. Definitely. And we'd be lucky if some of the components aren't made worse and in a way that "most people won't notice." ? ?‍☠️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
26 minutes ago at 07:05 am
I'm just glad it doesn't start at 16GB.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
23 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Sometimes I wonder if Apple isn't just stress testing their pricing…

"How much can we get away with?"

One day the proverbial last straw will break the camel's back. Mind you, knowing Apple's hardcore following, perhaps never.
??‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matt_and_187_like_this Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
15 minutes ago at 07:16 am
That's why Apple is the most valuable company. They just have the customers who continue to pay more and more for a device for which innovation peaked 10 years ago.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

