iPhone 14 Suppliers Reportedly Feeling Uncertain About Demand Ahead of Launch

by

Suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 14 reportedly feel uncertain about how high demand will be for Apple's upcoming flagship lineup, according to supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes.

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Silver
A paywalled preview of a full story set to be published tomorrow says "uncertainty remains about demand for the new models between the end of the fourth quarter and the beginning of first-quarter 2023." Apple and its suppliers have been ramping up shipments of components ahead of mass production, which is expected to begin later this month.

Despite suppliers' uncertain sentiment, Apple is expecting the ‌iPhone 14‌ series to perform quite well. Just last week, it was reported that Apple had informed suppliers to increase iPhone 14 shipments by 5% to 95 million units, higher than what the company was initially expecting.

One reason suppliers may feel uncertain about demand is a reported increase in the price of the higher-end models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the price of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineupmay increase, possibly due to both models starting with an increased 256GB of storage.

Other than a possible price increase, the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are expected to gain several noteworthy features, including a 48MP camera, a new pill-shaped and hole-punch display cutout, better performance, and more. Learn more about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro using our respective roundups.

Top Rated Comments

Freida Avatar
Freida
38 minutes ago at 06:53 am
every bloody year we get these - can we stop?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
33 minutes ago at 06:58 am
People should buy the iphone 13 instead of the iphone 14 is they dont want the iphone pros
Since the 6.1" model will be probably 90% identical but the price wont be
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kerr Avatar
kerr
31 minutes ago at 07:00 am
No uncertainty here, I 100% intend to not buy an iPhone 14.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
11 minutes ago at 07:20 am

every bloody year we get these - can we stop?
Wash, Rinse, Repeat.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
7 minutes ago at 07:24 am

every bloody year we get these - can we stop?
They never learn. One bets against Apple to their own detriment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
The 14 non-pro Max will more than make up for any price-induced weakness in the Pro lineup.

Massive pent-up demand, hence Apple reportedly being bullish ('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/08/08/apple-iphone-14-shipments-95-million/') with orders.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
