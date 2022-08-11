iPhone 14 Suppliers Reportedly Feeling Uncertain About Demand Ahead of Launch

Suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 14 reportedly feel uncertain about how high demand will be for Apple's upcoming flagship lineup, according to supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes.



A paywalled preview of a full story set to be published tomorrow says "uncertainty remains about demand for the new models between the end of the fourth quarter and the beginning of first-quarter 2023." Apple and its suppliers have been ramping up shipments of components ahead of mass production, which is expected to begin later this month.

Despite suppliers' uncertain sentiment, Apple is expecting the ‌iPhone 14‌ series to perform quite well. Just last week, it was reported that Apple had informed suppliers to increase iPhone 14 shipments by 5% to 95 million units, higher than what the company was initially expecting.

One reason suppliers may feel uncertain about demand is a reported increase in the price of the higher-end models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the price of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineupmay increase, possibly due to both models starting with an increased 256GB of storage.

Other than a possible price increase, the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are expected to gain several noteworthy features, including a 48MP camera, a new pill-shaped and hole-punch display cutout, better performance, and more. Learn more about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro using our respective roundups.