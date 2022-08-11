iPhone 14 Suppliers Reportedly Feeling Uncertain About Demand Ahead of Launch

Suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 14 reportedly feel uncertain about how high demand will be for Apple's upcoming flagship lineup, according to supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes.
A paywalled preview of a full story set to be published tomorrow says "uncertainty remains about demand for the new models between the end of the fourth quarter and the beginning of first-quarter 2023." Apple and its suppliers have been ramping up shipments of components ahead of mass production, which is expected to begin later this month.
Despite suppliers' uncertain sentiment, Apple is expecting the iPhone 14 series to perform quite well. Just last week, it was reported that Apple had informed suppliers to increase iPhone 14 shipments by 5% to 95 million units, higher than what the company was initially expecting.
One reason suppliers may feel uncertain about demand is a reported increase in the price of the higher-end models of the iPhone 14 lineup. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the price of the iPhone 14 lineupmay increase, possibly due to both models starting with an increased 256GB of storage.
Other than a possible price increase, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to gain several noteworthy features, including a 48MP camera, a new pill-shaped and hole-punch display cutout, better performance, and more. Learn more about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro using our respective roundups.
With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. The new battery indicator is available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. It is also available on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, XS and XS Max, and...
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color. Most expectations about the iPhone 14 lineup's color options come from an unverified post on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this year.
Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ...
Apple this week brought back one of the most highly requested features from iOS users since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017: the ability to see your battery percentage directly in the status bar.
Ever since the launch of the iPhone X with the notch, Apple has not allowed users to show their battery percentage directly in the status bar, forcing them to swipe down into Control Center to...
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, introducing some small but notable changes to the iOS operating system.
Battery Percentage in Status Bar
The battery icon in the status bar now displays the exact battery percent, a feature that ...
The camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the largest rear lens housing Apple has ever installed on its flagship smartphones, and a new photo offers a rare glimpse at just how prominent it is compared to Apple's predecessor device.
iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy (left) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the...
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying...
While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be announced in September as usual, there are several more Apple products rumored to launch later this year, including new iPad and Mac models and more.
Beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch, we've put together a list of five Apple products that are most likely to be unveiled by the end of 2022.
Second-Generation AirPods Pro
Apple...
