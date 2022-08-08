Apple Reportedly Increases iPhone 14 Shipment Expectation to 95 Million Units
Apple has informed suppliers that it's now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better than it originally thought, increasing the number of devices it will produce and ship to 95 million rather than 90 million, according to the Taiwan Economic Times.
According to the report, Apple told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones it will produce and ship to 95 million units, an increase of 5% compared to the company's prior expectations. Citing research, the report says the highest-end iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most abundant.
Apple reportedly repeated a similar sentiment to suppliers last month, saying the iPhone 14 is likely to do better than the iPhone 13 series.
Mass production of the iPhone 14 is expected to begin this month as suppliers have been ramping up component shipments in the last several weeks. The iPhone 14 series will consist of two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
On the higher-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup, users can expect several notable changes, including bolstered camera capabilities with a new 48MP lens, a new pill-shaped and hole-punch notch replacement, faster performance with the A16 chip, and more.
