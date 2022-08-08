Apple Reportedly Increases iPhone 14 Shipment Expectation to 95 Million Units

by

Apple has informed suppliers that it's now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better than it originally thought, increasing the number of devices it will produce and ship to 95 million rather than 90 million, according to the Taiwan Economic Times.

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Gold
According to the report, Apple told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones it will produce and ship to 95 million units, an increase of 5% compared to the company's prior expectations. Citing research, the report says the highest-end iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most abundant.

Apple reportedly repeated a similar sentiment to suppliers last month, saying the ‌iPhone 14‌ is likely to do better than the iPhone 13 series.

Mass production of the ‌iPhone 14‌ is expected to begin this month as suppliers have been ramping up component shipments in the last several weeks. The ‌iPhone 14‌ series will consist of two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, including the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

On the higher-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup, users can expect several notable changes, including bolstered camera capabilities with a new 48MP lens, a new pill-shaped and hole-punch notch replacement, faster performance with the A16 chip, and more.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

saltukkos Avatar
saltukkos
17 minutes ago at 12:14 am
Did they finally switch to USB-C to expect that amount of new customers?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Series 7 Starlight Midnight

Standard Apple Watch Series 8 Rumored to Feature Same Design as Series 7

Friday August 5, 2022 7:46 am PDT by
The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who was first to reveal that iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a new pill-and-hole display. Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg's Mark...
Read Full Article202 comments
cook sept 2020 event

Gurman: Apple Preparing Pre-Recorded iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Event

Sunday August 7, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive

Five iPhone 14 Rumors You May Have Missed

Thursday August 4, 2022 6:05 am PDT by
With August upon us, the countdown is officially on. We're just weeks away from when we're expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 14 lineup. Rumors of the next iPhone start early in the year, and as a result, some details about the upcoming device sometimes get lost in the crowd. Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo To help MacRumors readers, we've created a ...
Read Full Article97 comments
banish safari app pop ups

New iOS App Blocks Those Annoying 'Open in App' Pop-Ups in Safari

Friday August 5, 2022 2:47 am PDT by
You've probably experienced visiting a website like Reddit or LinkedIn on your iPhone only to be greeted with an annoying, almost full-screen pop-up urging you to view the content in their app instead of on the website. It's a common practice for websites that have accompanying iOS apps to push users to open (if they already have the app installed) or download their app from the App Store to ...
Read Full Article111 comments
top stories 7aug22

Top Stories: iPadOS 16 Delayed, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, Studio Display Speaker Issues

Saturday August 6, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
The big Apple news this week was word that the upcoming iPadOS 16 update apparently won't be arriving alongside its counterpart update for the iPhone in September, largely due to a need to continue refining the new Stage Manager multitasking feature. Other popular stories this week included more hints about the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored always-on display, potential design leaks for the...
Read Full Article25 comments