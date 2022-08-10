iPhone 14 Is Just a Few Weeks Away: Three Tips to Prepare for the New iPhone

by

The launch of the new iPhone 14 is just a few weeks away, meaning millions of iPhone customers will soon upgrade their existing ‌iPhone‌ or perhaps get an ‌iPhone‌ for the first time.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive feature

Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo

Whether upgrading from an older model or this is your first ‌iPhone‌, we've rounded up a few tips to help you prepare for the next flagship ‌iPhone‌ and whether or not you'll want to upgrade.

Consider Your Trade-In Options

iphone trade in store
One of the most common ways customers purchase a new ‌iPhone‌ is through trade-in, which lets them receive credit for purchasing a new phone. How much credit you'll receive depends on several factors, including the model of your current phone and its condition.

Apple itself offers trade-in for older iPhones and even flagship Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Google Pixel. Apple provides a list of how much it estimates devices may be worth, but it's crucial to note that those value estimations will drop due to the addition of the iPhone 13 family to the trade-in program after the ‌iPhone 14‌ launches.

It may be a good idea to consider your trade-in options if you are eyeing an ‌iPhone‌ upgrade this fall. You can learn more about Apple's trade-in program here.

Check Up On Your Carrier Plan

carrier mobile taskforce
Beyond a trade-in, many customers receive new phones through their carriers under installment plans that spread the device cost out over up to 36 months. As you consider your buying options, check what your carrier currently offers and how it stacks up to other possibilities such as trade-ins.

Last year following the launch of the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple partnered with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint to offer specific promotions and deals for the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

Consider Whether or Not You'll Upgrade

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature
If you currently have an ‌iPhone 13‌, you're probably not considering jumping to the ‌iPhone 14‌. An upgrade may seem more appealing if you're rocking an older ‌iPhone‌.

There have been plenty of rumors and leaks about what new features and changes the ‌iPhone 14‌ will include. Using what we know, we've compiled a few helpful comparison guides for ‌iPhone‌ X, ‌iPhone‌ XS, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro customers compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and what we're expecting.

For a quick rundown of the ‌iPhone 14‌ series: we're expecting four models with two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, improved cameras, a new design with no notch for the higher-end variants, better cameras, and more.

