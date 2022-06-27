iPhone 11 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

by

With many customers choosing to upgrade their iPhone every two or three years nowadays, there are lots of iPhone 11 Pro users who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. Those people are in for a treat, as three years of iPhone generations equals a long list of new features and changes to look forward to.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro
Below, we've put together a list of new features and changes to expect if you upgrade from an iPhone 11 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro. The list includes features added to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro over the last few years, as well as features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro, which Apple is expected to announce in September as usual.

  • A16 chip vs. A13 chip: The A15 chip in the iPhone 13 Pro is already up to 42% faster than the A13 chip in the 11 Pro, according to Geekbench 5, and performance should improve even more with the A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro.

  • Larger display: iPhone 11 Pro is equipped with a 5.8-inch display, while the 14 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch display.

  • Brighter display: Compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, the 14 Pro's display should have up to 200 nits higher peak brightness.

  • No more notch: Rumors suggest Apple will replace the notch with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

  • ProMotion: Introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro, ProMotion allows for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content and scrolling.

  • Always-on display: Rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro will feature an always-on display mode that shows the time, date, and iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.

  • Ceramic Shield: Introduced on the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple said the Ceramic Shield front cover increased drop performance by 4x compared to the 11 Pro.

  • Longer battery life: Already, the iPhone 13 Pro gets 22 hours of video playback vs. 18 hours for the 11 Pro, and rumors suggest that iPhone 14 Pro models could feature even larger battery capacities.

  • Numerous camera improvements: iPhone 11 Pro users upgrading to the 14 Pro will get a slew of camera upgrades, including a rumored 48-megapixel Wide lens with support for 8K video recording, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, increased optical zoom, sensor-shift image stabilization, Macro mode, Cinematic mode, ProRAW, ProRes, Night mode portraits and time lapses, and more.

  • Flat edges: While the iPhone 11 Pro's stainless steel frame has round edges, Apple has switched to flat edges with the 12 Pro and newer.

  • 5G: While the iPhone 11 Pro is limited to LTE, the iPhone 12 and newer support 5G for faster cellular data speeds, where available.

  • Wi-Fi 6E: iPhone 14 models are rumored to support Wi-Fi 6E, which extends Wi-Fi into the 6 GHz band, in addition to the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

  • MagSafe: iPhone 12 and newer models feature MagSafe, a system that lets you magnetically attach accessories to the back of the iPhone, such as Apple's own MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Wallet, and MagSafe Battery Pack.

  • Increased storage: iPhone 11 Pro started with 64GB of storage, but the 14 Pro should have at least 128GB of base storage.

  • LiDAR Scanner: Introduced on the iPhone 12 Pro, the LiDAR Scanner is situated next to the rear camera and offers faster augmented reality experiences and improves autofocus by 6x in low-light photos and videos, according to Apple.

  • Improved water resistance: Apple says the iPhone 11 Pro is water resistant up to a depth of four meters for up to 30 minutes, while the 12 Pro and newer are water resistant up to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

Given the vast number of improvements and changes since the iPhone 11 Pro, this list is far from comprehensive, but it does highlight most major features.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

AppleFan735 Avatar
AppleFan735
33 minutes ago at 11:43 am
As much as I want to, my iPhone XS Max is still in perfect working order. Hard to justify an upgrade.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
31 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Nice write up Joe with this article that streamlines everything thus far for those who don’t keep up with the daily rumors on what to potentially expect for the 14 launch.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
45 minutes ago at 11:30 am
The 14 Pro will be nice upgrade from my XR.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kk200 Avatar
kk200
32 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Great, I will buy a 11pro with better price
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
happydude Avatar
happydude
37 minutes ago at 11:39 am
the fact this article exists is an implicit argument to not upgrade from a 13 for sure, probs the 12 as well. nothing new or ground breaking to justify a jump from my 12 pro at the least.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
34 minutes ago at 11:41 am

the fact this article exists is an implicit argument to not upgrade from a 13 for sure, probs the 12 as well. nothing new or ground breaking to justify a jump from my 12 pro at the least.
I mean, pretty much. Year-over-year iPhone updates are pretty incremental nowadays. But over two to three generations the new features really stack up, which this article aims to show.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

2022 back to school apple

Apple Launches 2022 Back to School Offer: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad

Friday June 24, 2022 5:08 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans during the promotion. Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase ...
Read Full Article131 comments
airpods pro 2 1

AirPods Pro 2 Said to Feature Upgraded H1 Chip, Find My, Heart Rate Detection, USB-C and More

Friday June 24, 2022 9:48 am PDT by
The next-generation AirPods Pro could come with a long list of new features that include heart rate detection, the ability to function as a hearing aid, and a USB-C port according to a report from 52Audio. The site claims that it has received new information on the AirPods Pro 2, and it has used that information to provide some renders on what the earbuds might look like. Design wise, there...
Read Full Article129 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

Gurman: Apple Planning M2 Pro Mac Mini, New Apple TV With A14 Chip, Revamped HomePod With S8 Chip, and More

Sunday June 26, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman outlined additional M2 Macs on Apple's product roadmap, including new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a new Mac Pro tower with M2 Ultra and "M2 Extreme" chips. Following the M2 series of Macs, Gurman said the first M3 series of...
Read Full Article252 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple Rumored to Announce 'Game-Changer' AR/VR Headset in January 2023

Friday June 24, 2022 2:52 am PDT by
Apple is "likely" to announce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset as soon as January 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated. Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo In a detailed post on Medium, Kuo explained that Apple's headset will be a "game-changer" for the augmented-reality and virtual-reality market. Describing some of the headset's...
Read Full Article133 comments
widgets ios 16 feature

Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Always-On Display Showing iOS 16's New Lock Screen Widgets

Sunday June 26, 2022 7:36 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro models are widely expected to feature always-on displays that allow users to view glanceable information without having to tap to wake the screen. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said the feature will include support for iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets for weather, fitness, and more. "Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be...
Read Full Article130 comments