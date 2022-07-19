iPhone X vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone. The device replaced the Home button and Touch ID with swipe-based navigation and Face ID, while introducing new features like an OLED display, Animoji, wireless charging, and more.



Even five years later, the iPhone X is still a capable smartphone. If you've been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro when it launches later this year, check out our list below for a recap of the many new features and changes to expect. The list includes major new features added to the iPhone XS, 11 Pro, 12 Pro, and 13 Pro, as well as rumored features for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Also be sure to check out our similar iPhone 11 Pro vs. 14 Pro and 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro comparisons.



iPhone X vs. iPhone 14 Pro: