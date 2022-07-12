iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to expect if you upgrade from an iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro. The list includes features that Apple added to the iPhone 13 Pro last year and features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro, which Apple is expected to announce in September as usual.
- A16 chip vs. A14 chip: The A15 chip in the iPhone 13 Pro is already up to 20% faster than the A14 chip in the 12 Pro, according to Geekbench 5, and performance should improve even more with the A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro.
- Brighter display: Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the 14 Pro's display should have up to 200 nits higher peak brightness.
- No more notch: Rumors suggest Apple will replace the notch with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.
- ProMotion: Introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro, ProMotion allows for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content and scrolling.
- Always-on display: Rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro will feature an always-on display mode that shows the time, date, and iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.
- Longer battery life: Already, the iPhone 13 Pro gets 22 hours of video playback vs. 17 hours for the 12 Pro, and rumors suggest that iPhone 14 Pro models could feature even larger battery capacities.
- Many camera improvements: iPhone 12 Pro users upgrading to the 14 Pro will get many camera upgrades, including a rumored 48-megapixel Wide lens on the rear camera with support for 8K video recording, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, increased optical zoom, sensor-shift image stabilization, Macro mode, Cinematic mode, ProRes video recording, Photographic Styles, and more.
- Wi-Fi 6E: iPhone 14 models are rumored to support Wi-Fi 6E, allowing the device to connect to Wi-Fi networks using the 6GHz band.
- 5G improvements: iPhone 13 Pro models feature more 5G bands than 12 Pro models for greater 5G coverage, and the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to use Qualcomm's newer Snapdragon X65 modem for improved 5G performance.
- 1TB storage option: Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro, the 14 Pro should be available with at least a 1TB storage option.
Have an iPhone 11 Pro instead? Check out our iPhone 11 Pro vs. 14 Pro comparison.
Related Stories
With many customers choosing to upgrade their iPhone every two or three years nowadays, there are lots of iPhone 11 Pro users who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. Those people are in for a treat, as three years of iPhone generations equals a long list of new features and changes to look forward to.
Below, we've put together a list of new features and...
The iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners to match the larger rear camera array, according to Apple concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo.
Zelbo, who is best known for creating renders of upcoming Apple devices based on leaked information, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, rumored mixed-reality headset, and more, believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to...
Leaker Jon Prosser today shared ostensibly accurate renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, providing the most accurate look yet at what the device could look like when it launches later this year.
In the latest video on YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser revealed renders of the iPhone 14 Pro made by Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo, highlighting a range of specific design changes...
The iPhone 14 Pro may deliver more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo.
A recent post from the account "Fishing 8" on Weibo listed a large number of the iPhone 14 Pro's technical camera specifications. In line with a multitude of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's Wide ...
Key design elements of Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" are beginning to emerge ahead of the device's expected unveiling in September.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are expected to come in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are expected to feature a refreshed design. Apple usually redesigns its flagship iPhone models every two to...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max using what he claims is a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to detailed schematics and dimensions for Apple's new upcoming flagship smartphone.
As with the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, in 2022, we are expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, but this time the Pro...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Popular Stories
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.
The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip.
The new model features a slightly...