iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.



As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to expect if you upgrade from an iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro. The list includes features that Apple added to the iPhone 13 Pro last year and features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro, which Apple is expected to announce in September as usual.

A16 chip vs. A14 chip: The A15 chip in the iPhone 13 Pro is already up to 20% faster than the A14 chip in the 12 Pro, according to Geekbench 5, and performance should improve even more with the A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The A15 chip in the iPhone 13 Pro is already up to 20% faster than the A14 chip in the 12 Pro, according to Geekbench 5, and performance should improve even more with the A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro. Brighter display: Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the 14 Pro's display should have up to 200 nits higher peak brightness.

No more notch: Rumors suggest Apple will replace the notch with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

ProMotion: Introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro, ProMotion allows for a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content and scrolling.

Always-on display: Rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro will feature an always-on display mode that shows the time, date, and iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets.

Longer battery life: Already, the iPhone 13 Pro gets 22 hours of video playback vs. 17 hours for the 12 Pro, and rumors suggest that iPhone 14 Pro models could feature even larger battery capacities.

Many camera improvements: iPhone 12 Pro users upgrading to the 14 Pro will get many camera upgrades, including a rumored 48-megapixel Wide lens on the rear camera with support for 8K video recording, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, increased optical zoom, sensor-shift image stabilization, Macro mode, Cinematic mode, ProRes video recording, Photographic Styles, and more.

Wi-Fi 6E: iPhone 14 models are rumored to support Wi-Fi 6E, allowing the device to connect to Wi-Fi networks using the 6GHz band.

5G improvements: iPhone 13 Pro models feature more 5G bands than 12 Pro models for greater 5G coverage, and the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to use Qualcomm's newer Snapdragon X65 modem for improved 5G performance.

1TB storage option: Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro, the 14 Pro should be available with at least a 1TB storage option.

