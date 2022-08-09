Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 May Have Lightning Charging Case, USB-C Coming in 2023

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro may still have a Lightning charging case, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet today, Kuo predicted that Apple will switch to a USB-C charging case for all AirPods models in 2023.

AirPods charging case modded with a USB-C port by Ken Pillonel

Kuo said the new AirPods Pro will be released later this year. Several new features have been rumored for the earbuds, including an upgrade to the H1 chip that powers features like active noise cancellation, support for Apple Lossless audio playback, updated motion sensors for expanded fitness tracking capabilities, a new charging case that can emit a sound when lost, a skin-detect sensor for improved in-ear detection, and more.

Apple reportedly tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds, similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds, but recent rumors suggest the earbuds will not have any significant design changes.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 9, 2022