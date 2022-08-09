Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 May Have Lightning Charging Case, USB-C Coming in 2023

by

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro may still have a Lightning charging case, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet today, Kuo predicted that Apple will switch to a USB-C charging case for all AirPods models in 2023.

usb c airpods

AirPods charging case modded with a USB-C port by Ken Pillonel

Kuo said the new AirPods Pro will be released later this year. Several new features have been rumored for the earbuds, including an upgrade to the H1 chip that powers features like active noise cancellation, support for Apple Lossless audio playback, updated motion sensors for expanded fitness tracking capabilities, a new charging case that can emit a sound when lost, a skin-detect sensor for improved in-ear detection, and more.

Apple reportedly tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds, similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds, but recent rumors suggest the earbuds will not have any significant design changes.


In May, Kuo predicted that other iPhone accessories would switch to USB-C in the future as well, such as the MagSafe Battery Pack.

tobybrut Avatar
tobybrut
22 minutes ago at 06:54 am
This report actually makes sense. I thought the original report sounded wrong. iPhone is Apple's #1 seller by nearly an order of magnitude and every accessory Apple sells that has an Apple brand on it uses Lightning (some Beats that are targeted at Android have USB-C), the same port as the iPhone. I figured there was no way Apple would change its accessories before the iPhone. They would change ports at the same time.

If people hate Lightning on the iPhone because they want one cable, it's equally stupid to buy AirPods with USB-C and iPhone with Lightning. It should be the same with both.

It makes a lot more sense for Apple to sell Lightning AirPods with their Lightning iPhone 14 and then next year sell AirPods with USB-C and iPhone 15 with USB-C. They don't even have to rev the AirPods, just the case, which they have done in the past, e.g. MagSafe AirPods Pro case.
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
34 minutes ago at 06:41 am
A missed opportunity if true, USB-C port can't come soon enough in iOS devices and accessories. I guess I'll wait a bit before upgrading my AirPods Pro
SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am
what the actual ****
Coreymac84 Avatar
Coreymac84
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
If they're keeping lightning on the iPhone 14 this makes sense, not sure why anyone would be surprised by this or disappointed. Having two cables for your phone and earbuds makes zero sense.
