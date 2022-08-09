Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 May Have Lightning Charging Case, USB-C Coming in 2023
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro may still have a Lightning charging case, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet today, Kuo predicted that Apple will switch to a USB-C charging case for all AirPods models in 2023.
Kuo said the new AirPods Pro will be released later this year. Several new features have been rumored for the earbuds, including an upgrade to the H1 chip that powers features like active noise cancellation, support for Apple Lossless audio playback, updated motion sensors for expanded fitness tracking capabilities, a new charging case that can emit a sound when lost, a skin-detect sensor for improved in-ear detection, and more.
Apple reportedly tested a more compact design for the new AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that drop below the earbuds, similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds, but recent rumors suggest the earbuds will not have any significant design changes.
In May, Kuo predicted that other iPhone accessories would switch to USB-C
in the future as well, such as the MagSafe Battery Pack.
Top Rated Comments
If people hate Lightning on the iPhone because they want one cable, it's equally stupid to buy AirPods with USB-C and iPhone with Lightning. It should be the same with both.
It makes a lot more sense for Apple to sell Lightning AirPods with their Lightning iPhone 14 and then next year sell AirPods with USB-C and iPhone 15 with USB-C. They don't even have to rev the AirPods, just the case, which they have done in the past, e.g. MagSafe AirPods Pro case.