Engineering Student Creates Custom AirPods With USB-C Charging Case

After showing off the world's first iPhone with a fully functional USB-C port last year, engineering student Ken Pillonel has now created custom AirPods with a USB-C charging case instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.



Pillonel told The Verge that he managed to design a custom flexible PCB that allowed him to fit the necessary USB-C charging hardware inside the AirPods case, and he plans to open source the project so that others can attempt the project themselves.

He shared a short video of the USB-C AirPods on YouTube and plans to release a full-length video with more details in the coming weeks.

In addition to a USB-C iPhone and USB-C AirPods, Pillonel also managed to add a fully functional Lightning connector to a Samsung smartphone.

Apple has opposed proposed EU legislation that would require the company to offer a USB-C port on devices like the iPhone. Apple does offer USB-C ports on some devices, such as the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models.