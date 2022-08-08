Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 5: Battery Percentage in Status Bar, Find My Changes and More
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, introducing some small but notable changes to the iOS operating system.
We've rounded up everything new in the beta below.
Battery Percentage in Status Bar
The battery icon in the status bar now displays the exact battery percent, a feature that can be toggled on in the Battery section of the Settings app.
Battery level is available on the iPhone 12 and 12 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It is also available on the iPhone X and XS, but not the iPhone 11 or the iPhone XR.
Battery percent has not been available on iPhones that have a notch for years now because of space constraints, so this is a welcome change for many iPhone users. Prior to now, checking for exact battery percentage had to be done by swiping into Control Center or using the battery widget.
New Find My Sound
When you use the "Play Sound" option in the Find My app for one of your devices, iPhone models have a new sound that plays. It's a bit louder and it is distinct from the sound available with prior versions of iOS 16.
New Sound When Pinging iPhone from Apple Watch
When you swipe up on the Apple Watch to get to the Control Center, if you tap on the iPhone icon to ping your iPhone to locate it, you'll hear a new sound. It is the same sound as the new Find My sound.
Lock Screen Now Playing Visualizer
The third beta of iOS 16 added a full-screen music player, and the fifth beta introduces a live mini visualizer.
Perspective Zoom
The Perspective Zoom feature has been removed for Lock Screen wallpapers. The toggle to disable it has also been removed.
It may be re-added in a future beta, as it is a feature that has been available on iPhones for some time.
Music App
Apple has slightly tweaked where Dolby Atmos and Lossless indicators are displayed. The information is now right next to genre, rather than below the Play and Shuffle buttons.
Screenshots
When you take a screenshot, edit it, and then tap on "Done," there is a new option to "Copy and Delete" the screenshot rather than just delete it.
Emergency Call
When you press and hold on the side button or rapidly press to get to the emergency screen, "Emergency SOS" has been renamed "Emergency Call."
Other New Features
Know of a new feature in iOS 16 beta 5 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.
