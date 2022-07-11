Latest iOS 16 Beta Adds Full-Screen Music Player for Lock Screen

Apple today seeded a revised third beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers, along with the first iOS and ‌iPadOS 16‌ public betas. Both of these updates add a new Lock Screen feature - a full-screen music player.



Since iOS 10, the music player on the Lock Screen has been available as a smaller card-style player that only takes up a small portion of the screen with a miniature version of the album art.

With the latest ‌iOS 16‌ beta, album art is shown front and center, and a separate smaller music player is available below it for controlling playback. The larger music player on the Lock Screen is part of the ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen overhaul that allows users to customize their Lock Screens with unique colors, fonts, and looks.

Apple showed off the new full-screen music player at WWDC, but it was not available in the ‌iOS 16‌ beta until today. In addition to working with Apple Music, the revamped player is compatible with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other music and audio services.