Rumor Claims Next iPad Pro to Feature New Four-Pin Smart Connector

A new rumor claims that the next-generation 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro will feature a new four-pin Smart Connector, an update from the current three-pin connector in the iPad Pro.



The rumor from Macotakara, citing "reliable sources," says that the next iPad Pro, expected to debut possibly as soon as this fall, will feature a new Smart Connector that has four-pins rather than three. The publication suggests that the additional pin could make it easier to power accessories through the Smart Connector. The Smart Connector is used to connect accessories such as the Magic Keyboard to the iPad and can also provide power to both the iPad and the connected peripheral.

Apple is working on updated versions of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that are expected to launch in September or October. It has been recently reported that Apple plans to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October, which could coincide with the launch of new iPads. The 2022 iPad Pro will feature the M2 Apple silicon chip and MagSafe charging capabilities. You can learn more about the 2022 iPad Pro with our dedicated guide.