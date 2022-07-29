Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Sales on AirPods, Apple TV 4K, and Magic Trackpad

by

This week's best deals include markdowns on the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, and Magic Trackpad 2, all of which are still available to purchase at notable discounts from Amazon and other retailers.

Hero0002Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods 2

airpods green

  • What's the deal? Take $29 off AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.99

Apple's AirPods 2 returned to $99.99 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. Prime Day had a sale that was around $10 cheaper, but with that event over and the holiday deal season still months away, this is a solid off-season deal on the AirPods 2.

Apple TV 4K

apple tv 4k green

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $129.99

The Apple TV 4K is another product that hasn't quite returned to its all-time low Prime Day price (and at this point, we don't expect it to in the near future). The good news is that you can still get the 32GB model at a solid price of $129.99 on Amazon this week, down from $179.00.

Magic Trackpad 2

magic trackpad 2 green

  • What's the deal? Take $29 off Magic Trackpad 2
  • Where can I get it? Adorama
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
Magic Trackpad 2 for $99.99

In the middle of the week we shared a deal on the Magic Trackpad 2, and since then that sale price has increased slightly. Instead of $89.99, you can get the Magic Trackpad 2 on Adorama for $99.99, down from $129.00, which is still a good deal and the best around online for a new version of the accessory.

AirPods Pro

airpods pro green

  • What's the deal? Take $69 off AirPods Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$69 OFF
AirPods Pro for $179.99

Following deals on the AirPods 2, we also saw a discount on the AirPods Pro this week. They're available for $179.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Editable Messages Feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, CarPlay, and More

Wednesday July 27, 2022 3:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Read Full Article68 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article161 comments
M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0008

Apple Replaces Last Remaining Intel-Made Component in M2 MacBook Air

Tuesday July 26, 2022 3:17 am PDT by
In the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced an Intel-made component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom-made controller, meaning the last remnants of Intel are now fully out of the latest Mac. Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a teardown of the new MacBook Air, revealing a look inside the completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Five Apple Products Rumored to Switch to USB-C

Tuesday July 26, 2022 1:43 pm PDT by
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Read Full Article193 comments
2019 mac pro side and front

Apple Had M1 Mac Pro Ready to Ship Months Ago, Mac Mini Redesign Unlikely

Tuesday July 26, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" Mac Pro later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed. In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the M1 Mac Pro to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "M2...
Read Full Article275 comments
pixel 6a vs iphone se 2

Budget Smartphone Comparison: Google's $449 Pixel 6a vs. Apple's $429 iPhone SE

Tuesday July 26, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Google last week launched the Pixel 6a, a $449 budget smartphone that's designed to compete with more affordable smartphones like Apple's iPhone SE. We picked up a Pixel 6a to see how it measures up to the iPhone SE in terms of design, performance, and camera technology. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display, which means...
Read Full Article127 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article122 comments