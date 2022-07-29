Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Sales on AirPods, Apple TV 4K, and Magic Trackpad

This week's best deals include markdowns on the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, Apple TV 4K, and Magic Trackpad 2, all of which are still available to purchase at notable discounts from Amazon and other retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 2

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirPods 2

Take $29 off AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirPods 2 returned to $99.99 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. Prime Day had a sale that was around $10 cheaper, but with that event over and the holiday deal season still months away, this is a solid off-season deal on the AirPods 2.



Apple TV 4K

What's the deal? Take $49 off Apple TV 4K

Take $49 off Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The Apple TV 4K is another product that hasn't quite returned to its all-time low Prime Day price (and at this point, we don't expect it to in the near future). The good news is that you can still get the 32GB model at a solid price of $129.99 on Amazon this week, down from $179.00.



Magic Trackpad 2

What's the deal? Take $29 off Magic Trackpad 2

Take $29 off Magic Trackpad 2 Where can I get it? Adorama

Adorama Where can I find the original deal? Right here

In the middle of the week we shared a deal on the Magic Trackpad 2, and since then that sale price has increased slightly. Instead of $89.99, you can get the Magic Trackpad 2 on Adorama for $99.99, down from $129.00, which is still a good deal and the best around online for a new version of the accessory.



AirPods Pro

What's the deal? Take $69 off AirPods Pro

Take $69 off AirPods Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Following deals on the AirPods 2, we also saw a discount on the AirPods Pro this week. They're available for $179.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.