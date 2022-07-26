Deals: AirPods 2 on Sale for $99.99 at Amazon ($29 Off)
Apple's AirPods 2 are available for $99.99 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. There's currently a slight shipping delay for the headphones, with the earliest delivery date estimated for August 1.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This price is just about $10 off from the previous all-time low price on the AirPods 2, which we saw earlier this month during Prime Day. Now that the event has ended, we haven't seen this all-time low price return, so Amazon's deal today is a solid second-best option.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
