Deals: AirPods 2 on Sale for $99.99 at Amazon ($29 Off)

Apple's AirPods 2 are available for $99.99 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. There's currently a slight shipping delay for the headphones, with the earliest delivery date estimated for August 1.

This price is just about $10 off from the previous all-time low price on the AirPods 2, which we saw earlier this month during Prime Day. Now that the event has ended, we haven't seen this all-time low price return, so Amazon's deal today is a solid second-best option.

