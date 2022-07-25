Deals: Apple TV 4K Drops to $129.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)
Amazon is discounting the 32GB Apple TV 4K to $129.99 this week, down from $179.00. We saw an all-time low price (around $109) on the Apple TV 4K earlier in July during Prime Day, but since that event ended this is the best deal we've tracked on the 2021 Apple TV 4K.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should note that there is a delayed shipping estimate for the 32GB Apple TV 4K right now on Amazon, with an approximate August 10 delivery date given for most places in the United States. Although this is a few weeks away, you can lock in the deal price today to guarantee the sale ahead of the delivery date in August.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
